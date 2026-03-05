Investment capitalizes on significant technological shifts in capital markets driven by cloud, open-source and AI

Funding to scale Adaptive's development of next-gen cloud-enabled front office solutions, centered around its Aeron technology

Adaptive, a leader in custom trading technology solutions, announces it has secured strategic investment from two prominent global financial institutions, Citi and HSBC. This funding is set to significantly accelerate Adaptive's growth and product innovation roadmap.

The strategic backing from HSBC and Citi underscores the collaboration between Adaptive and two of the world's largest financial institutions on strategic initiatives to reshape capital markets technology. It will enable Adaptive to capitalize on significant technological disruption and meet the growing demand for client-owned, differentiated and bespoke trading technology. Centered around Adaptive's suite of Aeronproducts, the funding allows the company to scale its delivery of high-performance, cloud-native solutions amidst evolving market dynamics and heightened competition.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment as liquidity and trading infrastructure increasingly migrate to the cloud, and the adoption of open-source, modular, and platform-based technology accelerates across the industry. Adaptive is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this transformation through its Aeron technology-the acclaimed open-source software crucial for building high-performance, resilient electronic trading systems.

The capital infusion will support Adaptive's ambitious growth plan by allowing it to boost product development and delivery capabilities. This builds on the firm's track record of developing sophisticated new trading platforms that provide a distinct competitive advantage through technological differentiation.

Matt Barrett, CEO and Co-founder, Adaptive, said: "For 13 years, we've prided ourselves on providing best-in-class front-office technology alongside expert consultancy, supporting financial services firms in differentiating their business via their tech stack. While our expansion has been self-funded until now, the trajectory of capital markets technology is rapidly shifting, fueled by AI and cloud migration. This funding enables us to accelerate our product development and cement our leadership in the next wave of disruptive technology across the financial ecosystem.

"For this milestone, we chose to partner with HSBC and Citi who understand the true value of differentiation via technology. We are very excited for what's next to come."

Ed Duggan, Managing Director, Markets Securities Services, HSBC, said: "With the rapid pace of technology change in the financial markets, technological agility, resiliency, scalability and performance will continue to be a defining factor of success. Our partnership with Adaptive reflects our commitment to shaping the next generation of high-performance market infrastructure."

Moran Levinovitz, Group Head of Ventures at HSBC, said: "Adaptive's technology and expertise will position the business well to benefit from structural changes in capital markets. We are pleased to back them and look forward to working together on the next stage of the Company's development."

Nikhil Joshi, Global Head of Markets Technology, at Citi, said: "In the rapidly evolving landscape of capital markets, the shift towards modular and cloud-native architectures demands robust and scalable high-performance trading infrastructure. Our investment in Adaptive reflects their strategic direction and the importance of innovative technologies such as Aeron, in fostering a more resilient and efficient financial ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with the Adaptive team as they continue to drive innovation across the sector."

Siris Singh, Global Head of Markets Strategic Investments, at Citi, said: "We are pleased to support Adaptive's growth through this strategic investment. Adaptive has a proven track record of delivering sophisticated technology solutions that address the complex needs of global financial institutions. We are investing in the next generation of capital markets infrastructure to provide long-term competitive advantages."

This funding reaffirms Adaptive's unwavering commitment to advancing Aeron as an open-source technology, which is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of capital markets technology stacks.

Notes to editors: Commercial terms of the investment are undisclosed.

About Adaptive

Adaptive are the leading experts in custom trading technology solutions, crafting bespoke front-office platforms across asset classes for financial services firms wanting to own their technology to differentiate. Amongst Adaptive's technologies, Aeron, is the global standard for high-throughput, low-latency, resilient trading systems, on-premise and in the cloud. With offices in London, New York, Barcelona, Montréal, and Manila, Adaptive ensures seamless global reach and support. www.aeron.io www.weareadaptive.com

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,233bn at 31 December 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com X: @Citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

