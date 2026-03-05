

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG.AS) revealed earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.53 billion, or EUR0.83 per share. This compares with EUR2.08 billion, or EUR1.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Universal Music Group N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.90 billion or EUR1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to EUR12.50 billion from EUR11.83 billion last year.



Universal Music Group N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.53 Bln. vs. EUR2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.83 vs. EUR1.13 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.50 Bln vs. EUR11.83 Bln last year.



