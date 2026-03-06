Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Exploring Opportunities for its Proprietary AI Platform Across Multiple Industries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun receiving growing interest in its AI chemistry platform beyond its initial focus on AI-driven chemistry for potential drug development. The Company has recently received inquiries from organizations operating in other sectors, including defense and public safety for uses such as chemical hazard and threat screening, rapid characterization of unknown compounds, analysis of chemical signatures, and enhanced assessment of precursor chemical supply chains. These discussions highlight the broader potential of Redwood's proprietary AI platform, which was originally developed to accelerate pharmaceutical discovery, but it can also be utilized to analyze and interpret complex chemical datasets across multiple domains.

This emerging cross-sector interest underscores the versatility of Redwood's AI platform and its potential to support applications beyond potential pharmaceutical discovery, such as AI-enabled chemical intelligence workflows that integrate and combine multiple data sources, produce rapid predictive assessments of chemicals outside the lab environment, and support prioritization decisions by identifying compounds or materials that warrant additional review or laboratory validation.

The Company is actively exploring opportunities in the areas of defence and public safety, as interest continues to emerge. Redwood's platform combines AI-driven chemical synthesis design, predictive chemical analysis, and advanced data modeling capabilities that may be applicable to a broad range of additional use cases. These include areas such as chemical hazard detection, analysis of precursor chemical supply chains, and the accelerated development of medical countermeasures. While Redwood remains focused on advancing its core AI platform for pharmaceutical discovery, development and manufacturing, the Company believes these adjacent applications represent a natural extension of the same underlying technology. The Company notes that advancing these opportunities may require incremental platform enhancements, including domain-specific data integration and model tuning, consistent with the Company's ongoing development roadmap, but would not be expected to require the development of an entirely separate platform.

Redwood is evaluating these opportunities within the context of rapidly expanding global markets for artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and next-generation computational technologies. Global defense spending is projected to exceed US$6.3 trillion by 2035 as governments increasingly integrate AI-driven analytics and advanced technologies into national security systems.1 In this environment, Redwood believes its AI platform may be well positioned to enable innovation across multiple sectors while continuing to advance its focus on pharmaceutical discovery.

"What we are seeing is growing recognition that advanced chemical intelligence can support a wide range of real-world challenges. The same technology we are developing to accelerate potential drug discovery can also provide insights for areas such as chemical hazard analysis, preparedness initiatives, and emerging fields like quantum-enabled chemical modeling. As these conversations develop, we see opportunities to work with organizations across sectors including public safety, advanced research and certain defense-related applications," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Inc.

Redwood AI is a Vancouver-based artificial intelligence company providing software and analytics solutions for chemical development. Its platform integrates state-of-the-art AI models, cheminformatics, and operational data to support synthesis planning, process optimization, and supply-chain decision-making, helping reduce time, cost, and risk from early development through commercialization.

