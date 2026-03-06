Anzeige
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A14TP3 | ISIN: FI4000150016 | Ticker-Symbol: RO3
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 09:15
0,984 Euro
-7,17 % -0,076
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.03.2026 08:15 Uhr
Robit Oyj: Inside Information: Robit Plc Announces Patent Dispute

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 MARCH 2026 AT 9.15 AM EET

INSIDE INFORMATION: ROBIT PLC ANNOUNCES PATENT DISPUTE

Robit Plc informs that it has received a claim from Sandvik Mining and Construction Tools AB concerning a claimed infringement on European Patent of Sandvik. The patent dispute relates to a drill bit solution. The claim has been addressed to Robit Plc and Robit Finland Ltd being the manufacturing company in Finland.

The preliminary value in dispute is EUR 2.0 million.

Robit Plc denies absolutely and definitely that it would have been infringing anybody's and especially the above-mentioned Sandvik's patent. Robit's values and strategy emphasize respect to all actors in the industry.

Robit Plc has nominated its lawyer and patent attorney to start a process responding to the unfounded claim to safeguard its position against the claim. The process will start in May 2026 and will obviously take the whole year 2026.

The dispute of EUR 2.0 million is totally unjustified and the claimant has not given any facts about the amount.

ROBIT PLC
Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:
Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO
+358 40 658 7822
mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and earth drilling consumables internationally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and customer confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole (DTH) and Geotechnical products, and customer-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
