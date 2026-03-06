Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A2QKNY | ISIN: SE0015195771
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 09:55
2,070 Euro
-0,48 % -0,010
06.03.2026 09:45 Uhr
Fasadgruppen Group AB: Fasadgruppen's general meeting approves the rights issue

The extraordinary general meeting in Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) ("Fasadgruppen" or the "Company") that was held today on 6 March 2026 resolved to approve the new issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders of approximately SEK 504 million (the "Rights Issue").

On 3 February 2026, Fasadgruppen announced that the Company's board of directors had resolved on the Rights Issue, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting. Today, on 6 March 2026, the general meeting resolved to approve the Rights Issue and the amendments to the Company's articles of association that are necessary to carry out the Rights Issue.

More information about the Rights Issue, including the background and reasons as well as complete terms and certain key dates, is presented in the Company's press releases and will be presented in the prospectus regarding the Rights Issue that Fasadgruppen published on 4 March 2026. Participation in the Rights Issue is subject to restrictions in certain jurisdictions according to law and other regulations. Access to these press releases and the prospectus is therefore restricted for residents of certain jurisdictions due to regulatory reasons.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Head of IR & Group Controller
Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se
Tel. +46 (0) 72 584 43 65

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.

