Fasadgruppen Group AB: Fasadgruppen's general meeting approves the rights issue

The extraordinary general meeting in Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) ("Fasadgruppen" or the "Company") that was held today on 6 March 2026 resolved to approve the new issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders of approximately SEK 504 million (the "Rights Issue").

On 3 February 2026, Fasadgruppen announced that the Company's board of directors had resolved on the Rights Issue, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting. Today, on 6 March 2026, the general meeting resolved to approve the Rights Issue and the amendments to the Company's articles of association that are necessary to carry out the Rights Issue.

More information about the Rights Issue, including the background and reasons as well as complete terms and certain key dates, is presented in the Company's press releases and will be presented in the prospectus regarding the Rights Issue that Fasadgruppen published on 4 March 2026. Participation in the Rights Issue is subject to restrictions in certain jurisdictions according to law and other regulations. Access to these press releases and the prospectus is therefore restricted for residents of certain jurisdictions due to regulatory reasons.

