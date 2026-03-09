

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE, 1IFX.MI) Monday announced a collaboration with Subaru Corp. to improve driver safety, confidence, and comfort in future Subaru vehicles. Infineon said that it will play a key role in Subaru's integrated electronic control unit or ECU for next-generation advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS and vehicle motion control.



The German semiconductor company said that the ECU will be powered by Infineon's latest AURIX TC4x automotive microcontroller, which enhances real-time processing capabilities compared to previous generations.



According to Infineon, Subaru will use the AURIX TC4x as the main controller for next-generation ADAS functions. It enables real-time sensor data fusion, decision-making, and vehicle control using inputs from cameras, radar, and other sensors, thus delivering faster and more reliable driver-assistance features.



Commenting on the developments, Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon, said, 'As advanced driver assistance systems become more sophisticated, reliable real-time operation across the entire system is key. With our market leading microcontroller family AURIX, we support Subaru in building the foundation needed to deliver dependable decision-making and control across the vehicle.'



On the XETRA Exchange, IFX.DE ended Friday's trading at 39.42 euros, down 6.8 percent.



