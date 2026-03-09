Northern Data Group has released a trading update that shows a sharp sequential recovery in revenues from Taiga Cloud in Q425. After management's actions taken throughout last year to reposition the company's cloud offering, the benefits are now clearly evident. With the steady rise in Taiga Cloud capacity utilisation continuing into January, the current year should see continued underlying growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2026 Edison Investment Research