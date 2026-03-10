Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 09:44
15,380 Euro
+4,91 % +0,720
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,20015,40011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics February 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,372 million at the end of February. Compared to February 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21 % in local currencies. In February 2026, a corporate loan* of SEK 366 million was amortised, reducing the loan portfolio's annual growth rate by 1.5 percentage points.

MonthFeb 26Feb 25Change
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million1,9941,51632 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume**, SEK million1,03885022 %
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million4364301 %
Cumulative for the yearJan-Feb 26Jan-Feb 25Change
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million4,1023,09433 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume**, SEK million2,3711,86027 %
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million882921-4 %

*The loan originated in connection with the divestment of 80.1 percent of the shares in the former subsidiary Rediem Capital AB on 20 December 2024
**The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for February 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 10 March 2026 at 08.30 CET.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing provider of credit and payment services operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.