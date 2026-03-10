TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics February 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,372 million at the end of February. Compared to February 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21 % in local currencies. In February 2026, a corporate loan* of SEK 366 million was amortised, reducing the loan portfolio's annual growth rate by 1.5 percentage points.

Month Feb 26 Feb 25 Change Credit Cards New lending, SEK million 1,994 1,516 32 % Ecommerce Solutions Transaction volume**, SEK million 1,038 850 22 % Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 436 430 1 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Feb 26 Jan-Feb 25 Change Credit Cards New lending, SEK million 4,102 3,094 33 % Ecommerce Solutions Transaction volume**, SEK million 2,371 1,860 27 % Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 882 921 -4 %

*The loan originated in connection with the divestment of 80.1 percent of the shares in the former subsidiary Rediem Capital AB on 20 December 2024

**The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for February 2026 are preliminary.

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 10 March 2026 at 08.30 CET.

About the Group

We are a fast-growing provider of credit and payment services operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.