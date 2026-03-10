Elsevier Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mytonomy to bring enhanced patient engagement solutions to healthcare providers

Acquisition to expand Elsevier's portfolio of advanced healthcare solutions with enterprise cloud platform, broadcast quality video and end-to-end patient journey engagement

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mytonomy, a leader in video-based patient engagement solutions that will complement Elsevier's Clinical Solutions portfolio. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory closing conditions.

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is a configurable, enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that securely integrates clinically validated patient education videos, enterprise content management, survey tools, and direct-to-patient communications seamlessly within a healthcare system's electronic health records. The platform automates patient journeys within clinical workflow, driving personalized engagement and extensive real-time analytics delivered within the patient portal and across multiple channels.

The company's platform drives impressive results. For example, surgery patients in the CMS pathways are watching 20+ minutes per session. Additionally, 73% of patients surveyed attribute the Mytonomy video viewing across the journey (pre- and post-procedure) as helping them adhere to their care plans[1].

According to Elsevier's latest Clinician of the Future report, many clinicians believe most patients will self-diagnose online in the next two to three years rather than see a clinician, raising concerns about misinformation as AI continues to advance in healthcare. Combining Mytonomy and Elsevier's complementary content and capabilities strengthens Elsevier's patient engagement capabilities, which deliver standardized written and multimedia education integrated directly into EHR workflows, helping health systems to enhance patient engagement and understanding, improve outcomes, and streamline clinical efficiency.

Omry Bigger, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier said: "This acquisition will unlock important synergies across our clinical content, technology and healthcare expertise. By combining Mytonomy's innovative patient engagement platform with Elsevier's trusted information and insights, we will create a scalable foundation for future growth that will allow us to deliver smarter, more connected experiences for health systems and the patients they serve. We look forward to welcoming Mytonomy's talented employees and valued customers to Elsevier."

Anjali Kataria, Founder & CEO of Mytonomy, said: "We are thrilled to join Elsevier. Their deep commitment to improving patient outcomes, delivering solutions with measurable impact and advancing clinical excellence makes them an ideal partner as we enter our next phase of product, and segment expansion.

As we expand our video-based patient engagement solutions and combine Mytonomy's extensive video and written education with Elsevier's complementary and comprehensive clinical content library, we are well positioned to redefine how patients access and act on health information at scale."

Elsevier's Clinical Solutions business provides a comprehensive suite of evidence-based solutions that support healthcare professionals across disciplines, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and specialists. The solutions include PatientPass, ClinicalKey AI, and ClinicalSkills - each designed to deliver fast, trusted clinical insights and decision support at the point of care.

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc, based in Bethesda, MD is a leading provider of healthcare cloud solutions for video-based patient education and engagement. The company leverages the power of content streaming and intelligent patient/provider communication to automate the clinical workflow and deliver a great patient/provider experience. Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is used at 70+ hospitals, and 200+ clinics to save clinicians time, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. The enterprise platform provides a seamless, consumer-like experience across all major medical conditions, pre/post procedure, ambulatory, inpatient and at home care, and fully integrates with all major EHR and CRM systems. Mytonomy has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. Deloitte's Fast 500 across North America, and Newsweek's Best 400 Digital Health Solutions globally. Mytonomy's Clinical studio established in 2018 has been recognized with over 250 awards for excellence in clinical production and the enterprise software platform has been recognized as Best SaaS Platform for Healthcare by The Cloud/SaaS awards. Notable investors include Level Equity (Lead investor), Carilion Clinic and Broad Street Angels.To learn more visit http://www.mytonomy.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

[1] https://www.mytonomy.com/analytics-cloud

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5854084/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-announces-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-mytonomy-to-bring-enhanced-patient-engagement-solutions-to-healthcare-providers-302708671.html