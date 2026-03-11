

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - INDITEX-Industria De Diseno Textil SA (IDEXF.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR6.220 billion, or EUR1.996 per share. This compares with EUR5.866 billion, or EUR1.884 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to EUR39.864 billion from EUR38.632 billion last year.



INDITEX-Industria De Diseno Textil SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR6.220 Bln. vs. EUR5.866 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.996 vs. EUR1.884 last year. -Revenue: EUR39.864 Bln vs. EUR38.632 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share, composed of an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.20 and a bonus dividend of EUR 0.55 per share.



The dividend will be made up of two equal payments. The first installment of EUR 0.875 will be paid on May 4. The remaining EUR 0.875 per share (EUR 0.325 ordinary dividend and EUR 0.550 bonus dividend) will be paid on November 2.



