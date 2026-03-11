

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, reported Wednesday lower net profit in fiscal 2025, while profit from contiuing operations increased as sales climbed with strong demand.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the Group expects continuing growth in sales and earnings with further increases in profitability.



The Rheinmetall Group's annual sales in 2026 is expected to grow by 40 percent to 45 percent to 14.0 billion euros to 14.5 billion euros.



Rheinmetall expects an improvement in the Group operating result and a Group operating result margin to rise to around 19 percent.



Further, the company said a proposal will be made to the Annual General Meeting on May 12 to pay a dividend of 11.50 euros per share for the 2025 fiscal year, up from 8.10 euros in the previous year.



In fiscal 2025, earnings attributable to Rheinmetall shareholders amounted to 696 million euros, compared to 717 million euros in the previous year.



However, earnings per share from continuing operations rose significantly to 22.73 euros from 17.19 euros last year.



The earnings after taxes grew 3 percent to 835 million euros from previous year's 808 million euros.



Operating result climbed 33 percent year-over-year to 1.84 billion euros, and operating result margin improved to 18.5 percent from 18.0 percent a year ago.



Consolidated sales climbed 29 percent to 9.94 billion euros from 7.72 billion euros a year ago.



The 2025 fiscal year continued to be marked by rising demand as a result of the necessary military build-up in Europe. The firm added that business with the German Armed Forces, who are investing heavily in equipment, is becoming increasingly important.



As of December 31, 2025, the Rheinmetall Backlog was 63.8 billion euros, 36 percent higher than the previous year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News