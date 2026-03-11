Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRT) ("Bravada" or the "Company") announces that Adam Melnyk, P.Eng., CFA has joined the Board of Directors of the Company. Bravada Chairman Lawrence Page K. C. commented, "Adam's experience in mine development, business development, and financing contributes critical elements to the Company's board and management as we conduct a Pre-feasibility Study on Wind Mountain and ultimately to advance the project to a production decision."

Adam Melnyk, P.Eng., CFA, commented, "I am pleased to join Bravada's board at a key time for the Company. We believe our high-quality asset base is fundamentally underappreciated by the market. Bravada's flagship Wind Mountain project in Nevada has all the hallmarks of a potential low-strip, high-margin heap leach gold project. As we de-risk this asset, including with the delivery of a pre-feasibility study, we expect to create tangible value for Bravada stakeholders. I anticipate working closely with Bravada's management team to advance and optimize this exciting project. In addition, we are looking forward to exploring the potential of Bravada's deep portfolio of exploration-stage assets, all of which are located in world-class mining districts in Nevada."

About Adam Melnyk, P.Eng., CFA

Adam Melnyk currently serves as Vice President of Corporate Development at Luca Mining Corp., a multi-asset, polymetallic mining company with operations in Mexico. Previously, Mr. Melnyk was employed as Vice President of Business Development at Victoria Gold Corp. He also has extensive buy-side experience in the mining industry as the Head of Mining Research at Sun Valley Gold LLC, an SEC-registered Investment Advisor and Hedge Fund. In addition, he has worked in Equity Research as a publishing mining analyst with both bank-owned and independent investment dealers, where he developed a reputation for thoughtful independent analysis and maintained a strong client base. Prior to the financial industry, Adam was employed as a Mining Engineer with Golder Associates and worked in the Exploration Division of Goldcorp's Red Lake mine.

Adam holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering (Hons) from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario and is registered as a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC). He is also a CFA Charter holder.

In connection with his appointment as a director, Bravada has granted Adam Melnyk incentive stock options exercisable to purchase 250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.92 per share for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Bravada's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Wind Mountain

Subsequent to the Company's Resource Update in September 2025, the Company has arranged for several independent contractors to conduct updated studies that are necessary for the PFS, and ultimately for renewed mine permitting. Underway or expected to begin over the coming months includes mine planning and design for the expanded resource, metallurgy, archaeology, biology/wildlife, hydrology, and detailed resource evaluation to convert the small amount of In-pit Inferred Resource to Indicated Resource, which could be converted to Probable Reserve by a successful PFS. Being a past-producing open-pit/heap-leach mining operation, and having been successfully reclaimed by the previous mine operator, there is a large amount of historic data to be drawn upon to reduce costs compared to permitting a virgin deposit.

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study conducted in 2022 on a Phase I portion of the Wind Mountain deposit, and additional Phases are being evaluated for the project as part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Assessment. In addition, the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 782 claims for approximately 6,329 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investors commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

