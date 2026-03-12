Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
12.03.26 | 08:04
0,910 Euro
+3,41 % +0,030
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 09:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc appoints new CEO

Summa Defence Plc
Company announcement, inside information 12.3.2026 at 10.00 EET

The Board of Directors of Summa Defence Plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.), MBA Robert Blumberg (born 1974) as the company's CEO. Mr Blumberg will join the company from outside the organisation. He will commence his duties in accordance with his agreement on a date to be announced later, however no later than 12 September 2026.

Timo Huttunen will continue as Acting CEO of Summa Defence Plc until Blumberg commences his position, after which Mr Huttunen will return to his role as CEO of Aquamec Oy.

Robert Blumberg has served as CEO of Mapvision Oy since 2018. Previously, he has held several demanding international executive positions, including at Valmet Automotive, where he was responsible for operations and business development, and at Lemminkäinen Plc, where he headed the paving business and served as a member of the Group Executive Board. Blumberg has extensive experience in leading businesses in the industrial, infrastructure and vehicle industries.

Following its establishment and listing, Summa Defence Plc has progressed rapidly through its development phase. In late 2025, the company entered the execution phase of its strategy, focusing on sharpening its business focus, building growth, and developing shareholder value over the long term.

The Board of Directors initiated, in the beginning of December 2025, the CEO recruitment process to support this next phase and to ensure the determined execution of the company's strategy. As a result of the process, the Board considers Robert Blumberg to be the best candidate to lead Summa Defence and to strengthen the company's position in its key focus areas in defence and security technology.

"Summa Defence is a significant Finnish company focused on comprehensive security. I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to join in executing Summa Defence's recently updated strategy. I look forward to developing, together with the company's personnel, the company's relevance and value for customers operating in the defence and comprehensive security sectors," says Robert Blumberg, the new CEO of Summa Defence Plc.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC
Board of Directors

More information:

Arto Räty, Chairman of the Board
Phone: +358 50 411 7384
Email: arto.raty@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).
www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.