Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc appoints new CEO

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement, inside information 12.3.2026 at 10.00 EET

The Board of Directors of Summa Defence Plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.), MBA Robert Blumberg (born 1974) as the company's CEO. Mr Blumberg will join the company from outside the organisation. He will commence his duties in accordance with his agreement on a date to be announced later, however no later than 12 September 2026.

Timo Huttunen will continue as Acting CEO of Summa Defence Plc until Blumberg commences his position, after which Mr Huttunen will return to his role as CEO of Aquamec Oy.

Robert Blumberg has served as CEO of Mapvision Oy since 2018. Previously, he has held several demanding international executive positions, including at Valmet Automotive, where he was responsible for operations and business development, and at Lemminkäinen Plc, where he headed the paving business and served as a member of the Group Executive Board. Blumberg has extensive experience in leading businesses in the industrial, infrastructure and vehicle industries.

Following its establishment and listing, Summa Defence Plc has progressed rapidly through its development phase. In late 2025, the company entered the execution phase of its strategy, focusing on sharpening its business focus, building growth, and developing shareholder value over the long term.

The Board of Directors initiated, in the beginning of December 2025, the CEO recruitment process to support this next phase and to ensure the determined execution of the company's strategy. As a result of the process, the Board considers Robert Blumberg to be the best candidate to lead Summa Defence and to strengthen the company's position in its key focus areas in defence and security technology.

"Summa Defence is a significant Finnish company focused on comprehensive security. I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to join in executing Summa Defence's recently updated strategy. I look forward to developing, together with the company's personnel, the company's relevance and value for customers operating in the defence and comprehensive security sectors," says Robert Blumberg, the new CEO of Summa Defence Plc.

More information:

Arto Räty, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +358 50 411 7384

Email: arto.raty@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.