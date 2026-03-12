Revenio Group Corporation appoints Juha Jaatinen as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | March 12, 2026 at 16:00:00 EET

Revenio Group Corporation has appointed Juha Jaatinen as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Leadership Team. Jaatinen will assume his role as Interim CFO on 16 March 2026.

The appointment is related to the stock exchange release published by the company on 18 December 2025, in which Revenio announced that its CFO Robin Pulkkinen will leave his position. Pulkkinen will continue in his role until 30 April 2026. To ensure a stable and smooth transition, Jaatinen will work alongside Pulkkinen during the transition period. The search process for a new CFO is underway.

Juha Jaatinen has extensive experience in financial leadership and business development. He has a long career at Nokia, has served as CFO of Okmetic Plc, and most recently has held interim CFO roles via Greenstep for more than seven years across several companies, including Lassila & Tikanoja Plc and M-Brain Group.

"I would like to welcome Juha to Revenio. His broad experience in financial leadership and managing transition situations will support continuity in our finance leadership and ensure a well-managed transition", says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio.

The company will announce decisions regarding the appointment of a permanent CFO separately.

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala, tel. +358 484 0085

jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)

Main media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, microperimeters, and perimeters as well as software solutions under the iCare brand.

In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.