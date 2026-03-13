Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 459.60p Lowest price paid per share: 447.40p Volume weighted average price paid: 454.7125p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,658,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,387,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 152 451.60 08:19:40 00079643191TRLO0 XLON 710 449.20 08:23:42 00079643341TRLO0 XLON 745 450.80 08:43:50 00079644279TRLO0 XLON 849 450.20 08:47:31 00079644348TRLO0 XLON 726 449.40 08:57:29 00079644955TRLO0 XLON 719 447.40 09:13:59 00079645569TRLO0 XLON 610 451.60 09:57:15 00079647106TRLO0 XLON 748 454.80 10:35:12 00079648528TRLO0 XLON 302 455.00 10:36:21 00079648568TRLO0 XLON 371 455.00 10:37:30 00079648600TRLO0 XLON 756 456.00 10:58:56 00079649217TRLO0 XLON 745 457.40 11:25:45 00079649932TRLO0 XLON 642 456.20 11:43:33 00079650320TRLO0 XLON 680 455.00 11:48:08 00079650436TRLO0 XLON 429 455.00 11:57:49 00079650755TRLO0 XLON 320 455.00 11:57:49 00079650756TRLO0 XLON 575 455.00 12:01:28 00079650868TRLO0 XLON 130 455.00 12:01:28 00079650869TRLO0 XLON 745 455.00 12:09:21 00079651204TRLO0 XLON 661 455.00 12:21:07 00079651479TRLO0 XLON 731 455.20 12:56:19 00079652469TRLO0 XLON 684 456.40 13:21:05 00079653523TRLO0 XLON 646 457.40 13:45:00 00079654501TRLO0 XLON 687 455.00 13:58:59 00079655144TRLO0 XLON 548 455.40 14:20:59 00079656319TRLO0 XLON 149 455.40 14:20:59 00079656318TRLO0 XLON 30 455.40 14:31:37 00079657008TRLO0 XLON 98 455.40 14:32:43 00079657070TRLO0 XLON 138 455.40 14:32:43 00079657069TRLO0 XLON 126 455.40 14:32:43 00079657068TRLO0 XLON 877 458.00 15:00:35 00079658943TRLO0 XLON 711 457.80 15:07:07 00079659447TRLO0 XLON 709 455.00 15:17:40 00079660070TRLO0 XLON 44 455.00 15:23:46 00079660272TRLO0 XLON 181 456.00 15:37:22 00079660995TRLO0 XLON 526 456.00 15:37:30 00079661014TRLO0 XLON 630 459.60 15:46:36 00079661793TRLO0 XLON 401 458.80 16:02:33 00079662423TRLO0 XLON 1 458.60 16:03:48 00079662469TRLO0 XLON 400 458.60 16:07:10 00079662621TRLO0 XLON 68 458.60 16:08:10 00079662728TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

