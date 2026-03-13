Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:55
5,050 Euro
-1,94 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
13.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    459.60p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     447.40p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 454.7125p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,658,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,387,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
152           451.60    08:19:40      00079643191TRLO0  XLON 
710           449.20    08:23:42      00079643341TRLO0  XLON 
745           450.80    08:43:50      00079644279TRLO0  XLON 
849           450.20    08:47:31      00079644348TRLO0  XLON 
726           449.40    08:57:29      00079644955TRLO0  XLON 
719           447.40    09:13:59      00079645569TRLO0  XLON 
610           451.60    09:57:15      00079647106TRLO0  XLON 
748           454.80    10:35:12      00079648528TRLO0  XLON 
302           455.00    10:36:21      00079648568TRLO0  XLON 
371           455.00    10:37:30      00079648600TRLO0  XLON 
756           456.00    10:58:56      00079649217TRLO0  XLON 
745           457.40    11:25:45      00079649932TRLO0  XLON 
642           456.20    11:43:33      00079650320TRLO0  XLON 
680           455.00    11:48:08      00079650436TRLO0  XLON 
429           455.00    11:57:49      00079650755TRLO0  XLON 
320           455.00    11:57:49      00079650756TRLO0  XLON 
575           455.00    12:01:28      00079650868TRLO0  XLON 
130           455.00    12:01:28      00079650869TRLO0  XLON 
745           455.00    12:09:21      00079651204TRLO0  XLON 
661           455.00    12:21:07      00079651479TRLO0  XLON 
731           455.20    12:56:19      00079652469TRLO0  XLON 
684           456.40    13:21:05      00079653523TRLO0  XLON 
646           457.40    13:45:00      00079654501TRLO0  XLON 
687           455.00    13:58:59      00079655144TRLO0  XLON 
548           455.40    14:20:59      00079656319TRLO0  XLON 
149           455.40    14:20:59      00079656318TRLO0  XLON 
30           455.40    14:31:37      00079657008TRLO0  XLON 
98           455.40    14:32:43      00079657070TRLO0  XLON 
138           455.40    14:32:43      00079657069TRLO0  XLON 
126           455.40    14:32:43      00079657068TRLO0  XLON 
877           458.00    15:00:35      00079658943TRLO0  XLON 
711           457.80    15:07:07      00079659447TRLO0  XLON 
709           455.00    15:17:40      00079660070TRLO0  XLON 
44           455.00    15:23:46      00079660272TRLO0  XLON 
181           456.00    15:37:22      00079660995TRLO0  XLON 
526           456.00    15:37:30      00079661014TRLO0  XLON 
630           459.60    15:46:36      00079661793TRLO0  XLON 
401           458.80    16:02:33      00079662423TRLO0  XLON 
1            458.60    16:03:48      00079662469TRLO0  XLON 
400           458.60    16:07:10      00079662621TRLO0  XLON 
68           458.60    16:08:10      00079662728TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 420926 
EQS News ID:  2290776 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290776&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
