ProAct IT Group AB: Jonas Ekman appointed Deputy CEO of Proact

Proact IT Group AB (publ) announces that Jonas Ekman, currently VP Corporate Development, has been appointed Deputy CEO with effect from 1 April 2026. He succeeds Magnus Lönn, who held the position until his appointment as President and CEO in March 2025.

Jonas Ekman has a solid background in strategy, business development and M&A. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Economics from Linköping University and began his career as a strategy consultant at Accenture. Since then, he has held senior roles in strategy and M&A at Xylem and other companies. Since joining Proact in 2019, he has played a central role in the group's strategic development, driving several important initiatives and acquisitions.

In his new role, he will support the CEO and Group Management in their operational and strategic work. He will also take on increased responsibility for commercial matters, including brand development and supplier relations. He will also retain his role as VP Corporate Development and remain a member of the Group Management.

"We are in the midst of an important transformation and have laid a strong foundation for the future. In my new role, I look forward to contributing to a continued clear focus on long- and short-term value creation through acquisitions, innovation, and growth - together with my colleagues and our customers," says Jonas Ekman.

"It is very gratifying that Jonas is taking on the role of Deputy CEO. He has played a key role in shaping our strategy and driving several of our most important initiatives. His broad business acumen, strong commitment and clear leadership bring significant value to Proact," says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 722 16 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,100 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

