Hemnet Group AB: Net sales and listing volumes for February 2026

Hemnet is today releasing preliminary February figures, marking the first of its scheduled monthly updates for 2026. These updates, announced in the 2025 Year-end Report, aim to provide greater transparency as the company launches and partly transitions to its new 'Sell First, Pay Later' model. In February, net sales amounted to SEK 87.9 million (112.2), a decline of 22% compared to the same period last year. Published listings amounted to 8.7k in the month, down by 30 per cent. Paid listings amounted to 7.4k.



Feb 2026 Feb 2025 Change Jan - Feb 2026 Jan - Feb 2025 Change Net sales, total (SEK m) 87.9 112.2 -21.7% 149.5 195.0 -23.3% Net sales, Property sellers (SEK m) 72.3 95.9 -24.6% 117.8 162.0 -27.3% Net sales, B2B* (SEK m) 15.6 16.3 -4.5% 31.7 33.0 -3.9% ARPL paid (SEK) 9,082 8,173 11.1% 9,156 8,282 10.6% Published listings (thousands) 8.7 12.5 -30.3% 17.1 24.9 -31.1% Paid listings (thousands) 7.4 12.5 -41.2% 15.8 24.9 -36.6%

* B2B consists of the following customer categories: Real estate agents, Real estate developers, and Advertisers.

Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet, comments:

"We launched 'Sell First, Pay Later' in Stockholm County on 2 February and the initial feedback and data has been strong. During the month, new published listings on Hemnet in Stockholm outperformed Hemnet listings published in the rest of Sweden by 20+ percentage points year-on-year, clearly indicating that the new model is successful in driving volumes and lowering the barriers to listing on Hemnet. So far, approximately 50% of eligible property sellers have chosen 'Sell First, Pay Later', which further shows the attractiveness of the model. Whilst still early, the initial data suggests that the sell-through-rate for 'Sell First, Pay Later' listings is in line with our expectations at just below 20% during the first month, indicating no particular quality deterioration."



'Sell First, Pay Later' was successfully launched in Västra Götaland County on 2 March and will be rolled out in the rest of Sweden on 30 March.

Financial calendar

In accordance with our updated financial calendar for 2026, the nearest upcoming dates for market updates are as follows:

28 April 2026 Interim Report Q1 2026 18 May 2026 Net sales April 2026 3 June 2026 Capital Market Day 12 June 2026 Net sales May 2026 17 July 2026 Interim Report Q2 2026 21 August 2026 Net sales July 2026 14 September 2026 Net sales August 2026 22 October 2026 Interim Report Q3 2026 13 November 2026 Net sales October 2026 14 December 2026 Net sales November 2026

Note: The figures in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial information for the first quarter will be presented in the interim report for the first quarter on 28 April, 2026.

About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

