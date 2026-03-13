Vivesto AB: First dogs dosed in Vivesto's PK/toxicology study with Cantrixil

Solna, Sweden, March 13, 2026 - Vivesto AB, an oncology-focused development company, today announces that the first dogs have been dosed in the company's ongoing pharmacokinetic (PK) and toxicology study with Cantrixil, which is being conducted as part of the company's development program focused on hematological cancers.

The exploratory PK/toxicology study is an important part of the preclinical development program for Cantrixil and is expected to provide crucial information on exposure, tolerability and dosing strategy. Early observations indicate that the treatment is well tolerated. A total of four dogs are included in the study, receiving increasing doses in three rounds. Results are expected in the summer of 2026.

"The PK/toxicology study is key for the Cantrixil program and has two main objectives. First, it will generate preclinical documentation to support further clinical development in humans in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Secondly, it will generate important pharmacokinetic and safety-related data for a pilot study in dogs with cancer, which could be started by the end of the year," says Erik Kinnman, CEO of Vivesto.

Cantrixil is a drug candidate under development for the treatment of advanced cancer and consists of the active molecule TRX-E-002-1, a potent and selective third-generation benzopyran, encapsulated in cyclodextrin. In addition to strong effects on main bulk cancer cells, Cantrixil also has effects on cancer stem cells, which are considered to play a central role in tumor recurrence and treatment resistance.

The Cantrixil program is being prepared for clinical development in humans. After the completion of ongoing and remaining preclinical activities, the next step is to prepare for the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial in human AML, in parallel with continued CMC development with the aim of developing clinical trial material.



Given Cantrixil's unique mechanism of action, promising safety profile and the strong synergies between the company's veterinary and human programs, Vivesto has decided to broaden the indication area for Cantrixil to also include dogs with cancer. A pilot study will be planned in the second half of 2026.

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +46 018-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@vivesto.com

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.