Aflac Incorporated: Comfort in Feathers: How a Duck Provided Support During Cancer Journey

At just 8 years old, Kelly's world changed forever. Diagnosed with leukemia, she began treatment at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., embarking on a journey that would test her strength, resilience and spirit. Though she went into remission after six months, the relief was short-lived. Ten months later, the leukemia returned, and Kelly faced a bone marrow transplant and a grueling 101-day hospital stay.

Now 16, Kelly's story is still unfolding. She's in remission again, but the effects of her treatment continue to ripple through her life. Through it all, one constant has offered comfort: a cuddly My Special Aflac Duck. It was with her through every stage of treatment - her silent confidant, worn from years of love and hugs. Her mother recalls how the duck became a bridge between Kelly's emotions and the outside world.

"There were so many days when Kelly didn't want to tell me how she was feeling," she said. "But when she couldn't, the duck could. I knew when she was mad, sad or scared, because her duck could tell me so, even when she couldn't find the words."

That's because My Special Aflac Duck comes with emoji cards that, when pressed against the duck, create sounds that represent the emotion on the card.

When Kelly arrived at a radiothon fundraising event to share her story, she still clutched her duck tightly. Seeing this, a member of the hospital's communications team reached out to the Child Life department to see if a replacement could be found. The team was thrilled to help and delivered a new My Special Aflac Duck.

Kelly's reaction was a pure moment of joy, nostalgia and connection. She introduced the new duck to the old one, a symbolic passing of comfort and continuity.

My Special Aflac Duck is available free of charge to children ages 3 and up with cancer or a blood disorder like sickle cell disease. It is just one facet of Aflac's commitment that includes nearly $200 million - and counting - in contributions to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Aflac is also a proud partner of Children's National Hospital, headquartered in Washington, D.C., which is among the top pediatric institutions in the country. The company has committed more than $350,000 in support, which last year provided care to over 250,000 children from all 50 states and 40 countries.

With a feathered friend in hand every step of the way, Kelly's journey is one of courage, transformation and enduring hope. From a quiet child navigating the complexities of cancer to a young woman sharing her story with the world, Kelly reminds us of the power of empathy, the importance of support and the unexpected role that a special duck plays in the healing journey.

Learn more about My Special Aflac Duck and Aflac's 30-year commitment to supporting children with cancer and blood disorders at AflacChildhoodCancer.com.

