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WKN: 923064 | ISIN: SE0000565228 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KF
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 16:20
1,100 Euro
+15,79 % +0,150
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,13516:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 16:20 Uhr
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Midsona AB: Midsona receives insurance compensation under property damage and business interruption insurance related to the fire in Spain

Midsona has today received insurance compensation under the company's property damage and business interruption insurance in connection with the fire at the production facility in Castellcir in Spain on 7 July 2025. The compensation relates only to property damage.

The insurance company has paid EUR 5,980,000 in compensation for the material damage incurred. Of this amount, EUR 600,000 was previously received and recognised as an item affecting comparability in the third quarter of 2025. The remaining amount will be recognised as an item affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2026. No further compensation claims are expected under this part of the insurance.

The part of the insurance relating to business interruption remains under review.

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46
E-mail: henrik.hjalmarsson@midsona.com

Niclas Lundin, CFO
Mobile: +46 727 25 90 75
E-mail: niclas.lundin@midsona.com

About Midsona
Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

This information is information that Midsona is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-13 16:20 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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