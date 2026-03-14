

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH (CRH), a provider of building materials, announced its intention to delist its ordinary shares and 7% preference shares from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and to cancel its 5% and 7% preference shares. The proposed cancellations will have no impact on ordinary shares. CRH's primary listing has been on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since September 2023. Following the LSE Delisting, CRH's ordinary shares will be solely listed on the NYSE.



On February 18, 2026, CRH announced a review of its LSE ordinary share listing and preference share capital structure. The Board has concluded that the limited trading activity on the LSE and the additional costs and regulatory obligations of maintaining these listings make it in the best interests of CRH and its shareholders to proceed with the LSE Delisting and Preference Share Cancellations.



CRH has requested the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares and 7% preference shares, with the LSE Delisting expected to take effect at 8:00 a.m. (London time) on April 20, 2026. The last day of trading on the LSE will be April 17, 2026.



CRH also proposes to cancel its two classes of preference shares: the 7% preference shares listed on the LSE and the 5% preference shares listed on Euronext Growth Dublin (EGD), with a total par value of approximately €1.2 million or $1.4 million. The cancellations would be in exchange for cash payments equal to 40 times the annual dividend per share, equating to €2.54 per 5% preference share and €3.556 per 7% preference share.



Approval for the Preference Share Cancellations will be sought from ordinary shareholders at CRH's Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026, and from preference shareholders at separate meetings on May 21, 2026. Subject to approval, the cancellations are expected to become effective in mid-2026, with the 5% preference shares also delisted from EGD.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News