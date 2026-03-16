CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS Polkadot ETP - Staking Reward (16/03/2026)



16-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





16 March 2026

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Polkadot Staking ETP Securities - Sharing of Staking Rewards Jersey - 16 March 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that, from start of trading on 16 March 2026, Staking Rewards in relation to the Staking Class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be decreased from 5% per annum to 2.5% per annum. There will continue to be a positive increase in the daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0% p.a.) which shall apply from the start of trading on 16 March 2026 until further notice in accordance with Condition 5.3.2. Specified Class ISIN Management Fee Old Staking Reward New Staking Reward CoinShares Polkadot Staking ETP GB00BNRRFW10 Reduced to 0% p.a. 5% p.a. 2.5% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 11 April 2025. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information