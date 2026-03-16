CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
16 March 2026
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Polkadot Staking ETP Securities - Sharing of Staking Rewards
Jersey - 16 March 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that, from start of trading on 16 March 2026, Staking Rewards in relation to the Staking Class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be decreased from 5% per annum to 2.5% per annum. There will continue to be a positive increase in the daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0% p.a.) which shall apply from the start of trading on 16 March 2026 until further notice in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 11 April 2025.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BVLNRK36
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2291536
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2291536 16-March-2026 CET/CEST