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WKN: A3EHNY | ISIN: SE0020356970 | Ticker-Symbol: NWG0
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:02
8,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,71010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 09:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Wave Group AB: Sara Jacobson appointed as CIO of New Wave Group AB

Sara Jacobson has been appointed IT Director and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of New Wave Group. She joins from Hultafors Group, where she has been Director Digital Transformation and a member of the Executive Management Team (Fristads AB) since 2020, and most recently Director IT Transformation and a member of the IT Leadership Team (Hultafors Group AB). Prior to that, she held the position Head of IT at Bergman & Beving Operations AB.

Sara will be a member of New Wave Group's Group Management Team and will take up her position on May 4, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson, CEO and Group CEO, +46 31 712 89 01, torsten.jansson@nwg.se
Göran Härstedt, 1st Senior Vice President, +46 703 62 56 11, goran.harstedt@nwg.se

About Us
New Wave Group is a growth company group that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, sports & leisure and gifts & home furnishings sectors.
In 2025, the group had a revenue of SEK 10 billion, and the parent company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. The group's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden. www.nwg.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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