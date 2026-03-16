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WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
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16.03.26 | 11:34
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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Elsevier Limited: Elsevier and the Irish Research eLibrary confirm new three-year Read & Publish collaboration

Supporting open access publishing and continued journal access for Ireland's research community

LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, and the Irish Research eLibrary, a consortium of Irish research libraries (IReL) have confirmed a new three-year Read & Publish collaboration, continuing their work to support open access publishing and sustained access to scholarly literature for Ireland's higher education and research community.

Elsevier Limited Logo

The collaboration builds on earlier national arrangements that supported Ireland's move toward open access. Those initiatives enabled a significant share of Irish research to be published openly, creating a foundation for more consistent and scalable approaches to open research.

The new three-year collaboration supports Ireland's transition toward open access by enabling Irish researchers to publish more than 70 percent of their research openly without paying an Article Publishing Charge (APC), while participating institutions continue to have access to Elsevier's journal portfolio. By bringing access and publishing together, the arrangement simplifies processes for institutions and helps Irish research reach a global audience.

The agreement is designed to support researchers in publishing and sharing their work with fewer barriers by removing direct costs for authors and making publishing options clearer, while helping institutions support open research and maintain access to trusted scholarly content.

William Rubens, Regional Vice President, Research Sales at Elsevier, said: "This collaboration with IReL builds on the progress already made in expanding open access for Irish research. Establishing a stable, multi-year framework allows a large proportion of Irish research to be published openly, supporting wider reach and visibility while maintaining access to high-quality journals. It also provides institutions with a clearer, more consistent model for supporting open research over the long term."

Susan Reilly, Director, Irish Research e-Library (IReL), commented: "This collaboration supports Irish institutions and their researchers by combining access to essential scholarly content with open access publishing opportunities. It represents an important step in supporting the visibility and impact of Irish research internationally."

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @ElsevierConnect.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-and-the-irish-research-elibrary-confirm-new-three-year-read--publish-collaboration-302713347.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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