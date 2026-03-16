Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von der Entdeckung zu 1,7 Mrd. US-Dollar: Das SilverCrest-Playbook!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 10:24
31,650 Euro
+0,03 % +0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,65031,66011:15
31,65031,66011:15
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2025. The report can be found at www.assaabloy.com/investors.

The report summarizes ASSA ABLOY's financial and sustainability performance for the year and provides an overview of its strategy and governance. The report includes ASSA ABLOY's second sustainability statement in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS). It also summarizes the conclusion of ASSA ABLOYs sustainability program 2025 and presents the new sustainability program to 2030.

"In 2025 ASSA ABLOY once again delivered record results", says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "This is a result to be especially proud of given the challenging market conditions on the residential side, tariffs, and global geopolitical uncertainty. Continued investments in product development and local presence have accelerated organic growth, while the completion of 23 acquisitions during the year further strengthened ASSA ABLOY's position. We successfully concluded our sustainability program to 2025, exceeding most targets, and launched a new, ambitious program extending to 2030. ASSA ABLOY is uniquely positioned to continue leading the industry and driving long-term profitable growth."

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2025 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: www.assaabloy.com/investors.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: Bjorn.Tibell@assaabloy.com

Christiane Belfrage, Corporate Communications, +46 8 506 485 10, E-mail: Christiane.Belfrage@assaabloy.com

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on 16 March 2026.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-publishes-its-annual-report-2025,c4321682

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4321682/3983947.zip

AR_2025_ENG_ESEF_2026.zip

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/annual-report-2025-cover,c3519636

Annual Report 2025 cover

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7333/4321682/a820618c2243f808.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-publishes-its-annual-report-2025-302714503.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.