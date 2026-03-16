Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company"), a pioneer in early threat detection and condition-based monitoring, plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Thursday, March 19, 2026, after the U.S. stock market closes.

About MultiSensor AI

MSAI delivers condition monitoring and continuous early threat detection through a multi-sensor condition intelligence platform for high-throughput, automation-rich, and power-dense industrial facilities. Through a unified edge-to-cloud architecture, MSAI Connect provides a multi-sensor condition intelligence layer that bridges critical visibility gaps, strengthens system reliability, and improves asset performance. By integrating thermal, visual, vibration, and environmental sensing into a single platform, MSAI detects early signs of mechanical and electrical degradation - enabling organizations to proactively protect uptime, enhance safety, and extend critical asset lifespan.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.multisensorai.com

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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.