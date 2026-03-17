EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Strengthens Corporate Governance With Appointment of OTC Markets Premium Securities Counsel



17.03.2026 / 03:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company") today announced that it has retained Brian Higley, a securities attorney based in Utah, to serve as securities counsel to the Company. Mr. Higley advises public companies on corporate governance, securities law compliance, regulatory matters, and capital markets activities. In this role, he will assist the Company with ongoing securities law compliance, regulatory filings, and other corporate legal matters as the Company continues executing its strategic transition into artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare technology. Mr. Higley is listed on the OTC Markets website as one of a limited group of Premium Legal Service Providers, a designation that identifies experienced securities attorneys who assist public companies with regulatory compliance, disclosure matters, and capital markets activities. According to OTC Markets, only nine legal service providers are currently listed within this premium category on the OTC Markets website ( www.otcmarkets.com ). "Maintaining strong governance and regulatory compliance is an important priority for the Company," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. "We are pleased to work with Mr. Higley as we continue strengthening the Company's legal and compliance infrastructure as a public company." The engagement reflects the Company's continued commitment to maintaining appropriate legal, governance, and regulatory compliance frameworks as it advances its strategic initiatives. For more details about the Company, visit https://catalystcrewai.com , or access its official filings through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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