TRACTIAL: Mica Application Filed: A Key Step For The Company's Stablecoin And Embedded Finance Offering

The Company announces that it has filed an application with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) to obtain authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the European MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation.

This application is part of the Company's development strategy aimed at strengthening its fintech offering at the intersection of euro payment services and blockchain infrastructure, particularly around stablecoins.



STABLECOINS AND EMBEDDED FINANCE: A TRANSFORMATION OF PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURES

The rapid growth of stablecoins is progressively transforming global payment infrastructures, which are increasingly being integrated directly into digital platforms through embedded finance models.

In this context, the Company provides a fintech infrastructure that connects euro-based payment systems with blockchain networks, enabling digital platforms to seamlessly integrate these new financial use cases.



EURO <-> STABLECOIN INFRASTRUCTURE FOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS

The infrastructure operated by the Company notably enables:

instant conversion between euros and stablecoins

delivery to digital wallets held by users

integration into digital platforms via APIs

automation of financial flows between banking systems and blockchain networks

This embedded finance model allows digital platforms to incorporate hybrid financial functionalities combining traditional payment services and blockchain-based transactions within their services.



Daniel DORRA, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented:

"The filing of this MiCA application represents a structuring step for the development of the Company's stablecoin and embedded finance offering.

It reinforces the Company's positioning within these emerging financial infrastructures and paves the way for the deployment of tools enabling our client platforms to seamlessly integrate hybrid financial services combining euro payments and blockchain technologies."



ABOUT TRACTIAL



TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.

Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.



At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.

Regulatory information : Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748

Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076

Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97051-tractial-2026-03-17-mica-application-filed-a-key-step-company-s-stablecoin-embedded-finance-offering-ven.pdf