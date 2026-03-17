

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas SA (BNP.L, BNPQY.PK, BNP.PA, BNP.DE), a major French lender and financial service provider, said on Tuesday that it aims to nearly double its pre-tax income by 2030.



The Group anticipates a compound annual revenue growth rate of around four percent during the period between 2025 and 2030, primarily driven by an increase in assets under management and synergies.



BNP Paribas expects EUR 350 billion of cumulative net inflows by 2030. The lender also aims to keep its operating expenses flat between 2025 and 2030.



Commenting on these objectives, the Bank said: 'This ambition will be driven by disciplined execution and the generation of approximately €150m in revenue synergies and ~€400m in cost synergies by 2029 achieved through platform convergence, fund rationalisation, and operational scale efficiencies.'



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