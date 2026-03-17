Teledyne e2v is pleased to announce the start of full production of its 16GB DDR4-X1 Flight Model (FM), expanding its portfolio of high-density, radiation-tolerant memory solutions for space applications.

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Teledyne 16GB DDR4 Memory for Space

The new device is designed to support the growing processing and data storage requirements of AI-enabled satellites, large constellations, broadband Internet-from-Space, Direct-to-Device services, and optical inter-satellite communications. By combining high memory density, radiation resilience, and a compact footprint, the component enables spacecraft to handle increasingly demanding onboard computing workloads.

Initial samples of the 16GB DDR4-X1 Flight Models were delivered to customers in October 2025, allowing early system integration and evaluation. The device supports data rates up to 2400 MT/s, provides single-event latch-up immunity above 43 MeV·cm²/mg, and offers radiation tolerance up to 35 krad TID, enabling reliable operation in mission-critical space environments.

Maintaining the same 15 20 1.92 mm footprint as other devices in Teledyne e2v's DDR4 family, the new memory is pin-to-pin compatible with lower-density versions, allowing satellite integrators to upgrade memory capacity without redesigning their boards.

"Reaching production for our 16GB DDR4 Flight Models confirms that the program is progressing exactly as planned," said Luca Lo Coco, VP Marketing at Teledyne e2v. "Our documentation, radiation reports, and customer support structure are already in place to support adoption across multiple space programs."

The 16GB DDR4-X1 device is also used in Teledyne e2v's Qormino QLS1046 space computing modules, which integrates a radiation-tolerant processor with DDR4 memory for advanced onboard processing tasks such as AI inference, sensor fusion, and autonomous spacecraft operations.

Teledyne e2v's DDR4 portfolio also includes 8GB Flight Models and NASA Level 1 16GB versions for GEO and long-duration missions, expected to be available in Q3 2026. This portfolio gives satellite designers the flexibility to select the optimal memory density and quality flow for their mission profiles while ensuring compatibility and long-term continuity.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v SEMICONDUCTORS

Teledyne e2v delivers advanced solutions for healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. The company offers high-reliability semiconductors-including data converters, microprocessors, and radiation-tolerant memories-alongside specialized manufacturing and test services. As part of the Teledyne Imaging Group and a Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) company, Teledyne e2v partners with customers to develop innovative, tailored technologies that enhance system performance. E2V Semiconductors

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Jane Rohou MarCom Manager

Email: jane.rohou@teledyne.com