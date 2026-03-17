EQS Group GmbH: EQS Group Launches Analytics Module in the Compliance COCKPIT to Turn Compliance Data into Actionable Intelligence

EQS Insights connects data across the compliance program to provide audit-ready visibility into risk, trends, and outcomes

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / EQS Group, a leading cloud software provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations, today announced the release of EQS Insights, a new analytics and reporting module within the EQS Compliance COCKPIT designed to help compliance teams strengthen program performance and gain a clearer view of their risk profile. EQS Insights aggregates data across the Compliance COCKPIT into clear, standardized visualizations, providing a program-wide view of compliance risk, trends, and outcomes. This supports more confident decision-making and helps compliance teams demonstrate effectiveness to management and regulators without relying on analytics expertise or additional tools.

Many organizations assume their compliance data is readily available. In practice, that data is often fragmented across systems, spreadsheets, and reports that don't connect, making it difficult to identify patterns, assess risk, or demonstrate how effective a compliance program really is. As regulatory expectations increase and boards demand clearer oversight, compliance teams are under growing pressure to move beyond isolated metrics and manual reporting.

"We're seeing a clear shift in compliance from output to outcome," said Anka Lappoehn, Chief Product Officer at EQS Group. "Internal and external stakeholders want evidence that compliance measures are effective - not just that activities have taken place. This shift requires programs to be data-driven and auditable over time. With EQS Insights, organizations can break down silos across key compliance areas and replace fragmented metrics with a consistent, program-level view. It enables compliance teams to assess, monitor, and demonstrate their performance in one place."

With Insights, compliance managers can:

See the health of their compliance program at a glance: Preset and customizable dashboards to monitor volumes, trends, and key indicators across the program, rather than reviewing isolated reports.

Identify patterns and potential risks earlier: Visualizations that highlight trends and operational signals, helping to spot recurring issues across regions, departments, or topics that may not be visible at the individual case level.

Drill into relevant segments when deeper analysis is needed: Filtering options and exploration to focus on specific geographies, business units, risk categories, or time periods.

Track performance against regulatory expectations: Response times, handling consistency, and follow-up metrics to support audits, regulatory reviews, and internal oversight, with secure, role-based access aligned to compliance responsibilities.

Prepare board and audit reports faster and with greater confidence: Export options for generating standardized, audit-ready reports for boards, auditors, and regulators directly from the platform.

More information is available at: https://www.eqs.com/platform-compliance-ethics/insights/

Press contact

Christina Jahn

Tel.: +49 89 444430133

E-Mail: christina.jahn@eqs.com

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 14,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.

EQS Group's solutions are bundled in a cloud-based platform. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication.

EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide.

https://www.eqs.com/

SOURCE: EQS Group GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eqs-group-launches-analytics-module-in-the-compliance-cockpit-to-1148457