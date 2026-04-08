EQS Group GmbH: EQS Group Shortlisted in Two Categories at ICA Compliance Awards Europe 2026

EQS AI Benchmark recognized for bringing clarity and confidence to AI adoption in compliance

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / EQS Group is proud to be named a finalist at the ICA Compliance Awards Europe 2026 in two categories - Communications Campaign of the Year and GRC Partner of the Year - for its EQS AI Benchmark. The ICA Compliance Awards, organized by the International Compliance Association (ICA), are among the most prestigious recognitions in the global compliance community, celebrating innovation, impact and best practice across the profession. The shortlisted entries recognize both EQS Group's communications campaign around the EQS AI Benchmark and its role as a practical tool that helps organizations bring greater transparency and clarity to the use of AI in compliance.

"We're thrilled to be shortlisted in two categories at the ICA Compliance Awards. This recognition is a strong validation of our goal: to bring clarity and trust to AI adoption in compliance", said Moritz Homann, Head of AI at EQS Group and co-author of the benchmark. "With the EQS AI Benchmark, we want to move beyond hype and provide the industry with practical, evidence-based guidance on what AI can - and cannot - reliably deliver today."

The EQS AI Benchmark was developed to help compliance professionals navigate the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence with greater confidence. As the first benchmark specifically for the compliance profession, it provides a solution-agnostic comparison of leading AI model performance tested against real-world compliance tasks.

Launched in October 2025, the first edition of the benchmark delivers evidence-based insights into current AI capabilities and limitations. It enables organizations to assess AI maturity, identify suitable use cases and support responsible, risk-aware adoption grounded in transparency and accountability.

For more information on the nomination of EQS Group at the ICA Compliance Awards Europe 2026, visit: https://events.int-comp.org/event/icacomplianceawards/home. Winners will be announced at the ICA Compliance Awards ceremony in London on 25 June 2026.

The EQS Benchmark Report: AI Performance in Compliance & Ethics is available at: https://www.eqs.com/compliance-wpapers/ai-performance-compliance-ethics-eqs/

Press contact

Christina Jahn

Tel.: +49 89 444430133

E-Mail: christina.jahn@eqs.com

About the ICA Compliance Awards

The ICA Compliance Awards recognize and celebrate internal compliance and financial crime prevention teams who go over and above to collaborate, innovate and raise compliance standards across the globe. These awards promote best practice, champion the profession, and highlight the importance of compliance and financial crime prevention in today's constantly changing regulatory, geopolitical and business environment.

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 14,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.

EQS Group's solutions are bundled in a cloud-based platform. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication.

EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide.

https://www.eqs.com/

SOURCE: EQS Group GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eqs-group-shortlisted-in-two-categories-at-ica-compliance-awards-1155906