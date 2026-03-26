EQS Group GmbH: Independent Study Reveals 44% ROI with EQS Compliance Cockpit and Payback in Under Six Months

Total Economic Impact study highlights measurable financial return, efficiency gains, and reduced regulatory risk for organizations

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / A newly commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of EQS Group has found that organizations using EQS Compliance Cockpit achieved a 44% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with payback occurring in under six months. The study reports $566,000 in risk-adjusted present value benefits and a net present value (NPV) of $172,000.

The Total Economic Impact of EQS Compliance Cockpit examines the financial and operational impact of centralizing core compliance processes - including whistleblower reporting, case management, disclosures, and audit documentation - in the Compliance Cockpit. It measures both quantifiable efficiency gains and broader improvements in oversight, transparency, and regulatory readiness. Based on interviews with EQS customers, Forrester modeled the financial impact for a global enterprise with 25,000 employees and €4 billion in annual revenue.

The findings come at a time when compliance leaders face mounting regulatory pressure, growing reputational risk, and increasing operational complexity across jurisdictions. By consolidating core compliance workflows into a single integrated platform, the Compliance Cockpit helps organizations increase efficiency, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen oversight across global operations.

"Compliance has evolved into a strategic pillar of resilient organizations," said Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group. "We believe this independent study demonstrates that investing in structured, integrated compliance infrastructure delivers measurable business value. Beyond financial return, it strengthens transparency, accountability, and regulatory confidence."

Key Financial and Operational Findings

Forrester's risk-adjusted analysis identified the following three-year benefits for the composite organization:

44% ROI with payback in less than six months , demonstrating rapid time to value.

$566,000 in total benefits (present value) compared to $394,000 in costs, resulting in $172,000 NPV.

43% improvement in speak-up case management efficiency , while supporting a 30% increase in case volume driven by stronger reporting channels and speak-up campaigns.

60% improvementin gifting and conflict-of-interest case processing efficiency , reducing administrative workload and accelerating resolution timelines.

Improved audit efficiency by 5% in year 1, increasing to 10% in year 3, enabled by centralized documentation and structured workflows.

85% improvement in reporting and analytics efficiency , allowing compliance teams to generate dashboards and oversight insights more quickly.

Reduced exposure to regulatory fines and reputational risk, including $167,000 in modeled avoided escalation and penalty-related costs over three years.

According to the study, prior to implementing Compliance Cockpit, organizations relied on fragmented tools, emails, and manual processes to manage whistleblower reports, disclosures, and compliance workflows. Centralizing these functions in an integrated, cloud-based platform provided real-time visibility, audit-ready documentation, and stronger oversight across global operations. By unifying previously manual and disconnected processes in a single system, organizations reduced fragmentation, improved control over sensitive data, and established consistent compliance standards across jurisdictions.

Strengthening governance and culture

Beyond quantifiable financial impact, interviewees cited broader strategic benefits. Organizations reported improved ethical culture and stronger participation in speak-up and disclosure programs. Enhanced transparency and structured documentation increased regulatory confidence and reduced the risk of unmanaged cases escalating into financial or reputational damage.

The study also highlights the importance of scalable compliance infrastructure in enabling organizations to adapt to evolving regulatory requirements. As reporting volumes increase and compliance programs mature, structured workflows and centralized control help ensure that growth does not translate into operational risk.

By embedding compliance processes into a unified digital framework, organizations are better positioned to maintain consistency, defend decisions under regulatory scrutiny, and build long-term stakeholder trust.

The full Forrester Total Economic Impact study is available at: https://www.eqs.com/compliance-wpapers/the-total-economic-impact-of-eqs-compliance-cockpit/

Press contact

Christina Jahn

Tel.: +49 89 444430133

E-Mail: christina.jahn@eqs.com

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 14,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.

EQS Group's solutions are bundled in a cloud-based platform. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication.

EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide.

https://www.eqs.com/

SOURCE: EQS Group GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/independent-study-reveals-44-roi-with-eqs-compliance-cockpit-and-1152203