Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia announces the next generation of its CE-IVD marked Prostate Cancer Biopsy AI solution

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, March 17, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Aiforia announces the next generation of its CE-IVD marked Prostate Cancer Biopsy AI solution

Aiforia Technologies Plc today announced the launch of the next generation of its clinical AI solution for prostate cancer diagnostics. The Aiforia® Prostate Cancer Biopsy AI application is designed to enhance pathologists' diagnostic workflow by providing world-class tools for comprehensive analysis and reporting of prostate needle biopsies. This solution is CE-IVD marked under the IVDR.

This latest iteration of Aiforia's AI solution for prostate cancer diagnostics is built on Aiforia's Foundation Engine technology. Developed to perform robustly across real-world variation in sample quality, staining (including both H&E and HES), and scanning, the innovative Foundation Engine provides a superior technological base that ensures consistent, high-quality performance. The AI solution integrates seamlessly into existing digital pathology workflows through the Aiforia® Clinical Suite Viewer, supporting full case review and reporting within a single user interface.

"This release is a testament to Aiforia's commitment to continuously bridging the gap between AI innovation and clinical practice. By leveraging our Foundation Engine, we ensure that the latest advancements in AI are perpetually integrated into the diagnostic frontline, providing pathologists with an ever-evolving toolkit to stay ahead of the most demanding clinical challenges. This release further strengthens Aiforia's broad portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI solutions," says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com