BYD, Geely, Isuzu and Nissan Adopt NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion for Level 4 Vehicles

News Summary:

BYD, Geely, Isuzu and Nissan are building level 4-ready vehicles on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform.

NVIDIA full-stack robotaxis to launch with Uber across 28 markets by 2028, beginning with Los Angeles and San Francisco in the first half of 2027.

Bolt, Grab, Lyft and TIER IV are scaling global robotaxi development using NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion.

NVIDIA Halos OS introduces a unified safety architecture for AI-driven vehicles, providing a production-ready safety foundation for L4 autonomy on DRIVE Hyperion.

The NVIDIA Alpamayo 1.5 open model and NVIDIA Omniverse NuRec technologies help developers train, simulate and refine autonomous driving systems at scale.





SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced that NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform adoption is growing expansively, including with global automakers BYD, Geely, Isuzu and Nissan, as well as leading mobility providers - reflecting rapid momentum toward safe, scalable autonomous vehicle (AV) development.

Standardizing on DRIVE Hyperion - supported by the NVIDIA Halos OS safety architecture - enables these partners to accelerate validation cycles and streamline global deployment strategies. By using a standardized reference architecture that integrates compute, sensors, networking and safety systems, manufacturers and mobility leaders can achieve faster fleet learning and more efficient global scaling.

"The autonomous vehicle revolution is here - the first multitrillion-dollar robotics industry," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Everything that moves will eventually be autonomous. The NVIDIA Hyperion platform and our Alpamayo open reasoning models give vehicles the ability to perceive their surroundings, reason through complex situations and act safely - making scalable, level 4 autonomy possible."

DRIVE Hyperion Scales L4 Vehicle Programs and Robotaxi Platforms

Leading automakers BYD, Geely and Nissan (powered by Wayve software) are developing next-generation level 4 AV programs built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion production-ready compute and sensor architecture.

Isuzu and TIER IV are also collaborating on L4 autonomous bus development using the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor system-on-a-chip, part of NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion.

In addition, NVIDIA is collaborating with Amazon to advance Alexa Custom Assistant with multimodal edge AI capabilities on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX accelerated compute, enabling automakers to deliver ambient in-cabin intelligence with privacy in mind and enhanced performance.

Uber is building one of the world's most expansive autonomous ride-hailing networks powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. Supported by a growing roster of automaker platforms, NVIDIA and Uber today announced an expanded partnership to launch a fleet of autonomous vehicles entirely powered by the full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE AV software across 28 cities and four continents by 2028.

The rollout will begin with Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area in the first half of 2027. This DRIVE Hyperion-powered fleet will tap into NVIDIA Alpamayo open models and the NVIDIA Halos operating system to accelerate the development and deployment of safe, scalable robotaxi services worldwide.

Other mobility leaders including Bolt, Grab and Lyft are also leveraging NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion to accelerate autonomous mobility initiatives, signaling broader industry momentum toward software-defined robotaxi fleets.

Advancing Level 4 Hardware

Extending NVIDIA DRIVE's full-stack approach to software safety, NVIDIA Halos OS delivers a universal safety foundation for production-ready, scalable autonomy on DRIVE Hyperion.

Built on ASIL D-certified DriveOS foundations, its unified, three-layer safety architecture integrates safety middleware and deployable safety applications - including an NCAP five-star active safety stack to provide the guardrails that enable reasoning-based AI systems to operate with verifiable, automotive-grade integrity at scale.

To continuously validate and support the rigorous AV safety ecosystem, AEye , Flex, Gatik , Hesai, Lucid, MIRA, PlusAI Qt Group , Saphira and Valeo are joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab

NVIDIA Alpamayo 1.5: A Reasoning Engine and Steerable Driving Model

In addition, NVIDIA today introduced Alpamayo 1.5, a major upgrade that expands NVIDIA Alpamayo - an open portfolio of AI models, simulation frameworks and physical AI datasets for building safe, transparent, reasoning-based AVs - with an interactive, steerable reasoning model.

Building on the Alpamayo 1 model , Alpamayo 1.5 takes driving video, ego-motion history, navigation guidance and natural language prompts as inputs. Then, it outputs driving trajectories with reasoning traces. This enables developers to steer behavior and specify constraints directly through navigation and text prompts.

Alongside Alpamayo 1.5, the Alpamayo portfolio now includes post-training scripts to enable model adaptation for researchers and developers. Since launching earlier this year, Alpamayo has already been downloaded by more than 100,000 automotive developers worldwide.

With Alpamayo 1.5, vehicles can more effectively learn from rare or unpredictable events - such as unusual road hazards and complex human behavior - by replaying scenarios, querying model decisions and applying updated behavioral guidance through prompts and navigation settings.

The model also adds flexible multi-camera support and configurable camera parameters, simplifying reuse of the same AI driving stack across vehicle lines and sensor configurations while preserving compatibility with existing Alpamayo integrations.

Accelerate Reasoning AV Development With NVIDIA Omniverse NuRec

Testing and validating reasoning-based AVs requires high-fidelity simulation that covers the diversity of real-world driving. NVIDIA Omniverse NuRec is a set of 3D Gaussian Splatting technologies that ingest real-world data to reconstruct and render interactive simulation.

NuRec will be generally available on the NVIDIA NGC catalog, helping AV developers stress-test reasoning behaviors and simulate edge cases without the time and costs of manual worldbuilding.

Leading AV toolchain providers such as 51WORLD , dSPACE and Foretellix have integrated NuRec into their simulation solutions. Voxel51 is using NuRec in its Physical AI Workbench for customers such as Porsche Research, while Parallel Domain is using the NuRec Fixer model to enhance its reconstruction pipeline. Mcity, an AV research facility run by the University of Michigan, is using NuRec to build a Gaussian-based digital twin of its physical test track for the AV industry and research community.

Watch the GTC keynote from Huang and explore sessions -

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Jessica Soares

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Everything that moves eventually being robotic and the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform and Alpamayo open reasoning models being the engines of this transformation, providing the essential foundation for vehicles to perceive, reason and act with humanlike judgment to make safe, scalable level 4 autonomy a reality; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a804db3c-6a19-4ea3-a130-89e718f076b4

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Level 4

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion provides a production-ready reference architecture for autonomous vehicles, in...