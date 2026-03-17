Despite persistent talent shortages, Dutch SMEs report high confidence, strong digital foundations, and Europe's highest AI investment intentions

Dutch SMEs lead Europe on AI ambition, with 84% planning increased investment over the next three years

81% of Dutch SMEs already operate in cloud environments, giving the Netherlands one of Europe's strongest digital foundations for AI

90% of Dutch SMEs are confident about their company's future, despite economic uncertainty, rising costs, and ongoing talent shortages

Talent remains the biggest challenge for Dutch SMEs, with 41% citing hiring and retention as their top pressure

88% of Dutch SMEs feel ready for upcoming regulatory changes, placing the Netherlands among Europe's most regulation ready SME markets

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today released findings of its inaugural Future Ready Business report, revealing that Dutch small and medium sized-enterprises (SMEs) rank among Europe's most digitally mature, regulation ready, and forward focused business. The Netherlands is emerging as an AI acceleration hub, with SMEs reporting high cloud adoption, advanced digital operating models and the strongest AI investment intentions across all surveyed European markets. In fact, 84% plan to increase AI investment over the next three years.

"Dutch SMEs represent one of Europe's most pragmatic and innovation-driven business communities," said Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice President Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe. "Their ability to combine operational discipline with strong investment in AI and cloud technologies is setting a new pace for Europe. What our research shows is a market that's not only digitally mature, but also highly confident and well-prepared for regulatory change. This combination gives Dutch SMEs a real competitive advantage as they move toward AI-powered, data-driven operations."

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium sized-enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

Digital momentum positions the Netherlands as Europe's AI acceleration hub

Dutch SMEs continue to build on an already advanced digital base. The research shows that 31% operate fully in the cloud, while 50% use hybrid environments, placing the Netherlands among Europe's cloud leaders. Cybersecurity readiness is also strong: 54% of SMEs have strengthened cybersecurity over the past three years, and 38% plan further upgrades within the next 12 months, one of the highest forward-investment rates in Europe.

This digital maturity is paired with the highest planned AI investment among European SMEs: 84% expect to increase investment over the next three years. Widespread use of digital payments, digital document ingestion and workflow automation further underscores the Netherlands' rapid shift toward advanced automation and insight-driven operations.

Confidence and regulatory readiness remain high despite economic and talent pressures

Dutch SMEs continue to demonstrate resilience amid economic headwinds. One third (31%) cite economic conditions or rising costs as a top-three concern, significantly lower than in Sweden (55%) and the UK (56%). Talent acquisition and retention remain the primary challenge, with 41% identifying it as their top pressure point.

Even so, confidence remains exceptionally strong. Nine in ten Dutch SMEs expect a positive business outlook, supported by operational efficiency, a stable competitive environment and mature digital infrastructure. Regulatory preparedness further reinforces this strength. With 88% feeling fully or somewhat ready for upcoming regulatory changes, Dutch businesses are among the most regulation ready in Europe.

A trusted outsourcing ecosystem underpins operational resilience

Outsourcing remains a defining feature of the Dutch SME operating model, with many businesses delegating functions such as payroll, accounting, bookkeeping and legal services. What differentiates the Netherlands is the depth of trust in these relationships: 76% of SMEs report extremely or very high loyalty to their outsourcing providers. These long-standing partnerships provide stability, strengthen compliance confidence and give SMEs access to specialist expertise that supports scaling, innovation and navigation of increasing regulatory complexity.

About the Future Ready Business report

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, examining how businesses are responding to economic volatility, regulatory change, talent constraints, and digital transformation across Europe. All participating organizations had fewer than 250 employees.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317855786/en/

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Alejandra Quintela

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Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

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Shannon Wherry

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Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: 1 (972) 209-2797

Shannon.Wherry@wolterskluwer.com