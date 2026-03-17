Facing Europe's highest digitisation pressure, Spanish SMEs lean on AI, hybrid cloud and trusted advisors

81% of Spanish SMEs remain optimistic about the future, despite 40% citing economic pressure and rising costs as their top challenge

Smart outsourcing is firmly embedded, with 40% outsourcing legal, 36% payroll and 26% accounting, and 81% showing high advisor loyalty

AI is already mainstream, used weekly or daily by 76% of Spanish SMEs, with 80% planning to increase AI investment

Spain leads Europe on digitisation pressure, as nearly a quarter of SMEs (24%) rank automation and digitisation among their top challenges

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today released its inaugural Future Ready Business report, revealing that Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are embracing smart outsourcing, digitisation and AI-enabled tools to manage rising operational pressure and strengthen long-term competitiveness. The research shows that outsourcing has become a foundational pillar of SME operations in Spain. With 40% outsourcing legal services, 36% payroll and 26% accounting, Spanish SMEs stand out as one of Europe's most outsourcing-friendly markets, using trusted advisors to simplify compliance, manage complexity and free up internal resources for growth.

"SMEs are the backbone of Europe's economy, and what we're seeing in Spain is a clear signal of how the most resilient businesses are adapting," said Bas Kniphorst, EVP Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe. "Smart outsourcing helps SME leaders streamline operations while accessing deeper expertise. By delegating compliance-heavy tasks like payroll and accounting, SMEs can focus their time and investment on growth, customers and innovation. Combined with targeted AI adoption, these strategic choices help businesses navigate uncertainty with confidence."

Smart outsourcing becomes a strategic advantage

Spanish SMEs rely heavily on outsourced expertise to manage operational and regulatory complexity. But what truly differentiates Spain is the strength of these relationships: 81% of SMEs report high loyalty to their advisors, among the highest levels in Europe.

This shift toward smart outsourcing allows SMEs to focus internal teams on core business priorities, while delegating compliance-heavy and specialist tasks such as payroll and accounting to trusted professionals.

"Spanish SMEs are looking to simplify complexity without losing control," said Tomàs Font, Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe South Region. "Outsourcing in areas like payroll and accounting gives leaders the freedom to focus on their core business, while improving accuracy, reducing administrative burden and ensuring continuity in an increasingly complex regulatory and technological environment."

Digital pressure accelerates AI, automation and hybrid cloud adoption

Spain ranks first in Europe for pressure to digitise and automate business processes, with 24% of SMEs identifying digitisation and automation as a top challenge for the coming year, higher than Belgium, Germany, the UK and Sweden.

While only 22% of Spanish SMEs are fully cloud-based, the majority (59%) operate hybrid environments. SMEs are prioritising digital investments with immediate operational impact, including digital document collection (45%) and the adoption or expansion of cloud-based tools (40%).

AI adoption is already well established. Around three in four (76%) of Spanish SMEs use AI tools weekly or daily, placing Spain among Europe's most active adopters. Looking ahead, more than half (55%) plan to expand AI-powered tools in the next 12 months, and 80% expect to increase AI investment over the next three years, driven primarily by gains in efficiency and productivity.

As digital adoption accelerates, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly critical issue. More than half (54%) of Spanish SMEs have upgraded cybersecurity and data-privacy measures in the past three years. However, the research also reveals a growing divide: 29% of Spanish SMEs have no plans to upgrade cybersecurity, the highest proportion among surveyed European markets.

Economic pressure persists, but confidence remains high

Spanish SMEs continue to operate under sustained economic pressure, with rising costs, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty shaping both day-to-day decisions and long-term investment plans. Four in ten (40%) cite economic conditions as their top challenge, while 23% point to cash-flow constraints.

Talent remains a structural concern, though less acute than elsewhere in Europe. Around one quarter (26%) of Spanish SMEs report difficulties attracting and retaining skilled employees, well below the significantly higher levels seen in Belgium (48%) and Germany (45%).

Despite these headwinds, Spanish SMEs stand out for their resilience. More than eight in ten (81%) are optimistic about the future of their business, underpinned by relatively strong regulatory awareness. While only 36% feel fully equipped to respond to regulatory change, around half consider themselves informed, placing Spain among the top three European markets for regulatory readiness, behind Belgium and Germany.

Notes to Editors

About the Future Ready Business report

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, examining how businesses are responding to economic volatility, regulatory change, talent constraints, and digital transformation across Europe. All participating organisations had fewer than 250 employees.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317885084/en/

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Wolters Kluwer

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Shannon Wherry

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Wolters Kluwer

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