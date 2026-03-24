High regulatory readiness and pragmatic technology adoption help businesses deliver returns, even as financing constraints grow

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today released its inaugural Future Ready Business report, showing that Danish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) report Europe's highest satisfaction with AI-driven cost savings. Among SMEs using AI, 65% say it has exceeded expectations for cost reduction, the strongest result across all EU markets, well ahead of peers such as Germany and Spain. The research findings portray a market of contrasts, with Danish SMEs combining high regulatory readiness and a strong preference for strategic outsourcing, while facing growing pressure from rising costs and constrained access to credit.

"AI in Denmark is being deployed with a clear business purpose, not as a technology trend," said Martin Tage, Country Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Denmark. "Businesses are selective, quality-driven and focused on translating AI into real productivity and efficiency gains. Even without the highest penetration levels, the impact is significant and creates a strong foundation for further AI investment."

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 businesses across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

Key Findings Future Ready Business Report

76% of SMEs use AI daily or weekly, placing Denmark among Europe's most active AI markets.

63% of SMEs operate hybrid IT environments. Fully cloud-based adoption remains moderate at 28%.

Cybersecurity and data privacy are a top priority for Danish SMEs, with half (49%) having already upgraded their protections and 46% planning to do so.

Data security and privacy concerns remain a significant barrier to technology adoption, cited by 54% of Danish SMEs, above the European average (46%).

One in five SMEs (21%) cite difficulty accessing credit or financing as a major challenge, the highest level across Europe.

Danish SMEs are Europe's most confident on regulation, with 91% saying they feel well informed and prepared for regulatory change. However, half of them (53%), the highest share in Europe, say regulation slows technology adoption.

One third of Danish respondents (33%) identify finding and keeping the right talent as a top concern.

Danish business owners are exceptionally optimistic, with almost nine in ten (86%) feeling positive about their company's future.

Danish SMEs are making strategic use of external expertise. Denmark ranks second only to Sweden for outsourcing payroll (43%), legal (44%), accounting (47%) and HR functions (30%).

About the Future Ready Business report

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, examining how businesses are responding to economic volatility, regulatory change, talent constraints, and digital transformation across Europe. All participating organizations had fewer than 250 employees.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324442633/en/

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Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com



Shannon Wherry

Corporate Affairs Communications Associate Director

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: 1 (972) 209-2797

Shannon.Wherry@wolterskluwer.com