AS Harju Elekter Group.: Merger of Harju Elekter's subsidiaries has been completed

AS Harju Elekter Group published a stock exchange notice on 2 October 2025 announcing the start of the merger process of the Group's Estonian subsidiaries- AS Harju Elekter and Energo Veritas OÜ. The merger decisions were adopted on 1 December 2025 and an entry of the merger in the Estonian Commercial Register was made on 16 March 2026.

As a result of the merger, AS Harju Elekter became the legal successor to Energo Veritas OÜ, and Energo Veritas OÜ was deleted from the Estonian Commercial Register. Upon registration, all assets, rights and obligations of Energo Veritas OÜ were transferred to AS Harju Elekter. The balance sheet date of the merger was 1 January 2026.

As the merger was conducted within the Group, it has no impact on the consolidated financial position of Harju Elekter or on its consolidated rights and obligations.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400