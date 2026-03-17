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WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250 | Ticker-Symbol: HD8
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 08:07
5,580 Euro
-0,71 % -0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7206,14010:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AS Harju Elekter Group.: Merger of Harju Elekter's subsidiaries has been completed

AS Harju Elekter Group published a stock exchange notice on 2 October 2025 announcing the start of the merger process of the Group's Estonian subsidiaries- AS Harju Elekter and Energo Veritas OÜ. The merger decisions were adopted on 1 December 2025 and an entry of the merger in the Estonian Commercial Register was made on 16 March 2026.

As a result of the merger, AS Harju Elekter became the legal successor to Energo Veritas OÜ, and Energo Veritas OÜ was deleted from the Estonian Commercial Register. Upon registration, all assets, rights and obligations of Energo Veritas OÜ were transferred to AS Harju Elekter. The balance sheet date of the merger was 1 January 2026.

As the merger was conducted within the Group, it has no impact on the consolidated financial position of Harju Elekter or on its consolidated rights and obligations.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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