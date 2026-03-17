Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global architect of hybrid quantum-classical optimization and post-quantum cybersecurity, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its strategic mission to India and globally, representing a significant acceleration of the Company's global infrastructure roadmap.

Following high-level participation at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the Company is moving to institutionalize its presence in the region through a dual-track strategy of sovereign infrastructure deployment and elite ecosystem orchestration.

Bilateral Momentum and the Global Development Centre

During the India mission, SuperQ leadership conducted pivotal briefings focused on the industrialization of quantum technologies:

Governmental Alignment: Meetings with the Honorable Minister for IT/BT, Priyank Kharge , focused on aligning SuperQ's architecture with Karnataka's mission to establish a $20 billion quantum economy .

Strategic Alliances: Dialogues with global hyperscalers, Big4 consulting firms and system integrators (SIs) centered on hybrid cloud-quantum integration, ensuring that SuperQ's optimization algorithms are architected for enterprise-grade and sovereign deployment.

Global Development Centre (GDC): SuperQ is finalizing plans for an Indian GDC to serve as the primary hub for worldwide platform orchestration and talent development.

"The Canadian-Indian digital corridor is a foundational infrastructure for the sovereign quantum economy," stated Krishna Ganesh, COO and Board Director of SuperQ. "Through our work with the IEEE and our expansion into India, we are securing the nexus of global talent and Canadian innovation, ensuring that data residency remains the bedrock of industrial transformation."

Manoj Joseph, CBO and Board Director of SuperQ, added: "Our presence at the India AI Impact Summit has solidified SuperQ's role as the essential software layer connecting Canada's deep-tech leadership with India's digital infrastructure. By engaging with hyperscalers and the Big 4, we are weaving Sovereign Quantum Utility into the strategic fabric of our global partners."

Strategic Ecosystem Engagement: IEEE and the Global Stage

To catalyze the industrial adoption of these technologies, SuperQ is proud to highlight its ongoing collaboration with the IEEE Computer Society as a corporate partner alongside global titans such as Apple and AWS. On March 10th, 2026, SuperQ led the IEEE Webinar: "SuperQ and the Quantum Super Hub Network: Applying Hybrid Quantum Computing in Practice"

Presented by Renae Barlow, SuperQ's VP of Global Ecosystems, this initiative focused on the practical application of the Super platform, demonstrating how decentralized hubs allow industries to bridge the "computational gap" while maintaining total data sovereignty. The webinar was attended by a large engaged audience of industry leaders, researchers and computer science professionals.

"Quantum Frontier 2026" Executive Event

Furthering its leadership in the Indo-Pacific corridor, SuperQ is pleased to announce speaking at "Quantum Frontier 2026: Demystifying the Global Landscape." This high-level executive workshop will be held on Monday, March 23, 2026, at the ASPIRE IITB Research Park Foundation.

CBO and Board Director Manoj Joseph will speak alongside global pioneers-including André König (CEO, Global Quantum Intelligence) and Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy-to decode the technological inflection point for national competitiveness and industrial leadership. This event will further establish SuperQ's quantum leadership and expand commercialization avenues in Asia.

Solving the Sovereignty Gap: The 2026 Roadmap

As the global economy enters the "Quantum Utility" era, organizations face a dual imperative: the need for massive computational power and the escalating "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat to data residency. SuperQ's Sovereign Hybrid Infrastructure addresses this by ensuring mission-critical optimization and AI workflows remain within strict jurisdictional control.

Under its 2026 roadmap, the Company is scaling decentralized "Super Hub" nodes-extending a model successfully proven in Canada-to ensure proprietary datasets never leave a client's private or regional environment. This is complemented by the SuperPQC suite, delivering NIST-approved quantum immunization for global digital assets.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288811

Source: SuperQ Quantum