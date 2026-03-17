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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 18:48
0,381 Euro
-1,70 % -0,007
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3890,39717:17
0,3870,40117:20
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
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GAC Retains Top Spot for 3-Year Value Retention Among Chinese Brands -- Defining Chinese Quality Through Proven Reliability

GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent value retention rate report for February released by the China Automobile Dealers Association shows that GAC continues to lead among Chinese domestic brands in three-year value retention rate. In terms of model-specific performance, the GAC GS8 topped the mid-size SUV segment among Chinese brands with a retention rate of 77.0%. Other GAC models such as the GAC E8 PHEV, GAC E9, AION RT, and AION S also ranked among the top in their respective segments. Notably, the GAC E9 and AION Y were both included in the Top 15 of the overall three-year value retention rate rankings for plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, respectively.


Value retention rate is a key benchmark of a vehicle's overall strength, directly reflecting long-term market recognition of its reliability, cost of ownership, and customer satisfaction. GAC's continued leadership among Chinese domestic brands is a natural result of the GAC's consistent focus on high-quality development and deep investment in core technology R&D. It further confirms that GAC products deliver exceptional quality that stands the test of time.

Building on its strong foundation of quality, GAC is not only committed to delivering high-quality, intelligent vehicles to global consumers, but also under the guidance of its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, extending this trust rooted in quality to every overseas user's mobility experience by co-creating mobility ecosystems with local partners.

This value retention achievement represents a powerful promise from GAC to users worldwide: choosing GAC means choosing a reliable partner that has stood the test of the market. What we deliver to our customers is not just a great car, but a trustworthy long-term asset.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936015/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-retains-top-spot-for-3-year-value-retention-among-chinese-brands----defining-chinese-quality-through-proven-reliability-302716181.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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