Admicom Oyj: Decisions of Admicom Oyj's Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors on 17 March 2026

Admicom Oyj Company release March 17, 2026 6:00 PM EET





Admicom Oyj's Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2026 approved the company's financial statements for the financial year 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The decisions can be read in full from the minutes of the Annual General Meeting, available in Finnish on Admicom Oyj's website https://investors.admicom.fi/annual-general-meeting/ on 31 March 2026 at the latest.

Distribution of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share be paid for the financial year 2025.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date 19 March 2026. The dividend will be paid on 26 March 2026.

The Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors of the company shall be seven (7). The Annual General Meeting re-elected the following persons as members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2027: Pasi Aaltola, Tomi Lod, Petri Niemi, Olli Nokso-Koivisto, Camilla Skoog and Marko Somerma. Terhi Kauppi was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Petri Niemi was elected as the Chair of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration of the Board of Directors is EUR 29,000 for each member of the Board of Directors and EUR 62,000 for the Chair of the Board for the term from the Annual General Meeting to the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Chair of the Audit Committee receives an additional EUR 7,000 and each other member of the Audit Committee EUR 3,000 for the term. If a member of the Board resigns during the term of office, the remuneration will be paid in proportion to the term of office.

Auditor

KPMG Oy Ab was re-elected as the company's audit firm. Petri Sammalisto, APA, will be the company's responsible auditor. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the auditor will be paid remuneration and travel expenses according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.

Authorisations of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares in one or several tranches either against payment or free of charge. The total maximum number of shares to be issued based on the authorisation, including the shares issued on the basis of special rights, is 501,957 shares. The Board of Directors can decide to either issue new shares or dispose of any treasury shares held by the company. The maximum amount of the authorisation corresponds to approximately 10% of all the shares in the company as at the date of the notice to the General Meeting.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to resolve on all terms related to the share issue as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right (directed issue) provided that there is a weighty financial reason to do so. The authorisation may be used for potential acquisitions or other arrangements, for share-based incentive schemes of the management and key personnel or otherwise for purposes resolved by the Board of Directors. Of the authorisation, a maximum of 250,978 shares may be used as part of the above-mentioned share-based incentive schemes, which corresponds to approximately 5% of all shares in the company as at the date of the notice to the General Meeting. The authorisation is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however, for a maximum of 18 months from the General Meeting's resolution on authorisation.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the Company's shares using the Company's unrestricted equity. The total maximum number of shares to be repurchased under the authorisation is 501,957 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10% of all the shares in the Company as at the date of the notice to the General Meeting. The shares will be repurchased in public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at their market value on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland at the time of the repurchase. Based on the authorisation, the Board of Directors may decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares also in deviation from the proportional holdings of the shareholders. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions for the acquisition and/or pledging of own shares. The authorisation is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however, for a maximum of 18 months from the General Meeting's resolution on authorisation.

The organisation of the Board of Directors

Following the General Meeting, the Board convened for its organisational meeting and confirmed that Petri Niemi will continue as the Chair of the Board, as decided by the General Meeting. Additionally, the Board decided during the meeting that Terhi Kauppi was appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee, with Marko Somerma and Petri Niemi serving as members.

In addition, the Board has established a remuneration committee. The Remuneration Committee of the Board will prepare the remuneration and appointment matters concerning the company's CEO and other members of senior management, as well as principles and procedures related to remuneration of the company's employees. The Remuneration Committee will prepare for the Board matters that fall under its areas of responsibilities, but it does not have independent decision-making powers unless the Board resolves otherwise on individual matters.

The Board elected Olli Nokso-Koivisto as Chair and Tomi Lod and Petri Niemi as members of the Remuneration Committee from among the Board's members.

Admicom Oyj

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Additional information:

Simo Leisti

CEO

simo.leisti@admicom.com

+358 40 059 0511

Satu Helamo

CFO

satu.helamo@admicom.com

+358 45 633 7710

Approved advisor:

Oaklins Finland Ltd

+358 9 612 9670





Admicom Oyj

Founded in 2004, Admicom is a pioneer in digitalisation of the construction industry. We utilise our expertise by developing software solutions covering the entire construction value chain as well as services supporting our customers' operations. Our understanding of the operating methods and digitalisation needs of the construction industry is strong, and our goal is to significantly enhance the productivity and quality of operations in the construction industry through our software.

Our ERP solution offers the construction industry the only comprehensive solution in Finland that serves the management of companies' operations, finances and projects through one seamless solution. Our project management product suite provides industry-leading solutions for managing the entire lifecycle of a building.

Our company has around 300 employees in Finland, in Jyväskylä, Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Seinäjoki and Turku, as well as in our office in Tartu, Estonia. More information: www.admicom.com.

Admicom's press releases and financial reports: https://investors.admicom.fi/releases-and-reports/

Images and logos for publications are available in Admicom's media bank.