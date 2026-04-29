NOTICE, APRIL 29, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 345859)

Admicom Oyj has cancelled 80,293 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on April 28, 2026. The cancellation will be valid in the trading system as of April 30, 2026 on First North Growth Market Finland.Identifiers of Admicom Oyj's share:Trading code: ADMCMISIN code: FI4000251830Orderbook id: 148598Number of shares: 4,939,283Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260