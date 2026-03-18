Press Release: naoo Rebuilt Its Entire Stack, Shipped a Commerce Layer, and Made the City the Product

There is a specific category of startup risk that rarely gets discussed: the cost of outgrowing your own architecture before the product thesis is proven. naoo AG just addressed it head-on -- replacing both frontend and backend simultaneously, shipping its most commercially significant feature to date, and activating a real user-facing rewards mechanic, all in a single release.

Generation V is not a minor version bump. The Zug-based social and commerce platform has rebuilt on an enterprise-grade Java backend, redesigned its entire navigation system, and shipped naoo business: a merchant integration layer built directly into the main application, with a live check-in and points mechanic that works from day one.

The Core Loop

The user experience is deliberately simple: open the app, go to the map, find a highlighted place nearby, go there, check in, receive points. Participating locations currently reward users with approximately 5 naoo points per qualifying check-in, redeemable within the naoo ecosystem. The entire loop -- digital discovery to physical visit to verifiable reward -- is live at launch across five cities: Zurich, Geneva, Berlin, London and New York.

The curated content layer that populates the map is active now and will expand continuously as more creators and merchant partners are onboarded. The platform is launching with the core experience fully functional; the discovery surface grows from here. This is a deliberate sequencing choice: ship the mechanic first, scale the content layer second.

Why the Architecture Decision Matters

The choice of a Java backend for a consumer social platform is a deliberate engineering signal. Java's performance characteristics under concurrent load and enterprise toolchain maturity are suited to the multi-sided interaction naoo is building toward: content creators, end users, and merchant partners operating simultaneously within the same session -- each receiving a personalised, location-relevant experience.

The map infrastructure is the most architecturally significant component of Generation V. Maps in social platforms are typically cosmetic -- a layer on top of content. In Generation V, the map is structural: it is the primary organising mechanism for how content, places, check-in events, and merchant reward offers connect. Without a map that can handle dynamic merchant data, user location signals, and creator content simultaneously, the check-in rewards loop does not work reliably at scale.

The AI Layer Underneath

Generation V does not exist in isolation. Since mid-2025, naoo has shipped a sequence of AI infrastructure milestones: naoo Sense 2 (a proprietary AI feed recommendation algorithm, June 2025), an in-house machine learning platform (December 2025), naoo search (a semantic hybrid AI discovery layer connecting content, creators, places and products, December 2025), and the strategic AI data platform Gaia (May 2025). Head of AI Dr. David Liu joined from eBay. These are the infrastructure layers that make local relevance -- the core premise of the check-in and rewards mechanic -- function at scale rather than as a prototype.

Business Model Mechanics

The commercial structure is three-layered: naoo business allows merchants to set point incentives for physical location visits; the naoo platform delivers those incentives to users via the map and check-in flow; and Kingfluencers AG -- Switzerland's largest influencer agency, now a naoo group company -- runs the creator and campaign layer above the platform that drives initial user discovery. The demand-generation and the reward redemption are, for the first time, inside the same product.

With approximately 160,000 cumulative downloads providing the installed base, the near-term question for observers is the rate at which check-in engagement converts that base into active, monetisable local commerce activity.

"With Generation V, naoo now has a product architecture that can create unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new funnel extension opportunities between digital attention and real-world interaction."

-- Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder, naoo AG

The Broader Thesis

What naoo is building sits at the intersection of three structural trends: the disaggregation of social media audiences from incumbent platforms, the growth of creator-led local commerce, and the persistent brand challenge of connecting digital campaign spend to measurable in-location outcomes. The check-in and points mechanic is the technical mechanism that makes the third of these tractable. Visit your city and get paid for it is not just a user proposition -- it is the architectural premise of the entire platform. Generation V is the infrastructure. The content and merchant expansion layer is what comes next.

Media & Investor Contact

Karl Fleetwood | Chief Operating Officer | naoo AG

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

Ticker: NAO | Exchange: Dusseldorf Stock Exchange | ISIN: CH1323306329

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All figures cited are as publicly disclosed by naoo AG. This document does not constitute financial advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should rely solely on official company filings and disclosures.

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March 18, 2026 03:54 ET (07:54 GMT)