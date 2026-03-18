SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX appoints Karl Björnfot as CTO and confirms Kristine Johansen as permanent COO

SaltX has appointed Karl Björnfot as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and confirmed Kristine Johansen as permanent Chief Operating Officer (COO), strengthening the company's leadership as it advances the industrialization and scaling of its electrification and carbon capture technology for high-temperature industrial processes, focusing on the lime and cement industries.

Karl Björnfot took on the role of CTO at SaltX on March 16 this year. He has over 15 years of experience in the energy, chemicals, and process industries and has held senior technical roles in large-scale industrial development and startup projects. Karl has worked on major energy projects at Shell in the Middle East and Europe, contributed to the development of Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, and built the engineering organization and process safety functions at Stegra. Most recently, he served as CTO at the chemical company Sekab.



Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX, comments:

"Karl combines deep process engineering expertise with extensive experience in developing and scaling complex industrial operations. As SaltX now enters a phase where our technology is being implemented at an industrial scale, his experience will be highly valuable to us."

As CTO, Karl will oversee the ongoing development of SaltX's electrification technology and lead efforts to industrialize and scale it for commercial use in partnership with the company's industrial partners.



Karl Björnfot comments:

"SaltX has developed a technology that can play an important role in the transition of some of the most emission-intensive industrial processes. I see great potential in the company and look forward to working with the team and contributing to the continued commercialization."

As SaltX strengthens its leadership, Lars Croon will transition from CTO to Head of Innovation. As a key contributor to the development of the EAC technology, he has played a crucial role in the company's progress and will, in his new role, focus on continued innovation and further development of the technology. The change strengthens the company's ability to advance technological development and industrialization in parallel as commercialization continues.

At the same time, Kristine Johansen has been confirmed as permanent COO after serving as acting COO since October last year. During this period, she has played a key role in the company's operations, bringing clarity, structure, and momentum to the organization.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX:

"During her time as acting COO, Kristine has demonstrated very strong leadership and a clear operational capability both internally and in external collaborations. Confirming her in the role creates continuity and stability in our efforts to build and scale the company's operations."



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31