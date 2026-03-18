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WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
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18.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Elsevier Limited: Elsevier expands article submission screening tool to strengthen research credibility

'Check Integrity' Tool Screens Research Articles Prior to Journal Publication to Strengthen Research Integrity and Publishing Quality

LONDON , March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier has expanded its Check Integrity screening tool across nearly 2,000 of its journals to help identify potential ethical issues in research papers before publication, following a successful pilot phase.

The tool is designed to detect potential breaches of publishing ethics policies, such as unauthorized authorship changes and editorial conflicts of interest so that these can be addressed by a team of experts.

So far, a significant number of potential issues raised have led to corrective action to ensure compliance with our ethics policies, demonstrating the tool's value in preventing future corrections to the record.

Check Integrity reviews submissions automatically and flags concerns for specialist integrity analysts, who assess the findings and take action if needed. This allows editors to focus on evaluating credible research while improving efficiency and trust in the publishing process.

Laura Hassink, MD of STM Journals, said: "Check Integrity represents a meaningful leap in safeguarding the integrity of the research we publish. By handling the screening and initial communications, Check Integrity frees editors to focus on evaluating high-quality, authentic research, making the publication process faster and more reliable for authors and readers alike."

The tool is designed to adapt as new risks emerge and helps address growing pressures on researchers and editors as submission volumes increase.

Prof. Sarah Spencer, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Neuroscience journal at RMIT University, added: "The Check Integrity tool is a fantastic weapon in our arsenal against those who would try to cheat the system."

Check Integrity is part of Elsevier's broader investment in technology and expert oversight to protect research integrity and maintain confidence in academic publishing.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-expands-article-submission-screening-tool-to-strengthen-research-credibility-302715925.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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