Rejlers AB: Rejlers signs agreement to acquire Future Technology in Norway

Rejlers has signed an agreement with the shareholders of Future Technology AS to acquire all shares in the company.

Future Technology has strong expertise in electrical engineering, power systems, technical safety, project management, risk and safety services, as well as project-related health and safety (SHA) services. The company primarily operates within the infrastructure, industrial and energy markets, and therefore has a competence profile that aligns well with Rejlers Norway's strategic focus areas. The acquisition strengthens Rejlers Norway with complementary and specialised expertise and reinforces the company's position as a leading provider of advisory services to key public and industrial sectors.

"Future Technology is a company we have followed for a long time and one that has truly impressed us. The acquisition represents a clear strategic fit, with complementary services and strong opportunities to accelerate growth together," says Ragnar Holtan, CEO, Rejlers Norway.

Future Technology was founded in 2010. The company has 72 employees with offices at Torp in Sandefjord and in Skøyen in Oslo. Future Technology has had a strong historical development with good profitability. Sales in 2025 amounted to NOK 119 million with a good margin.

"Rejlers has the right conditions to build on Future Technology's strong performance. The combination of our local operating model and Rejlers' resources and expertise creates a solid foundation for continued profitable growth", says Marianne Ask, CEO of Future Technology.

The intention is to continue operating Future Technology as a separate limited company under the Rejlers umbrella. This ensures the need for impartiality and independence between the companies, while enabling closer integration, joint development and the ability to benefit from economies of scale across organisational boundaries. Marianne Ask, together with her experienced team, will continue to lead the business and will also be part of the management team of Rejlers Norway.

The acquisition aligns with Rejlers' focus on being an attractive partner for its clients and collaborators. It also supports Rejlers' objectives to drive the energy transition, contribute to industrial transformation, and future-proof communities. With the acquisition, Rejlers Norway now has 265 employees and generates nearly NOK 500 million in revenue (based on 2025 figures).

The company will be consolidated as of April 1, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Ragnar Holtan, CEO, Rejlers Norge AS, +47 95 73 18 37, ragnar.holtan@rejlers.no

Heidi Marie Petersen, Future Technology AS, +47 91 55 31 99, heidi@futuretechnology.no

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00 malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation, and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information visit www.rejlers.com