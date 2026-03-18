Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Secures Repeat Orders From Three Global Aaa Studios

Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) today announces three add-on orders within its Motion Capture (MoCap) department. Three of the world's leading AAA game studios have returned to the Stockholm-based studio for additional performance capture services, reinforcing Goodbye Kansas' position as a premier global hub for high-end digital storytelling.

The new orders, which include both ongoing and upcoming productions, come from long-standing partners who previously engaged the studio during its successful 2025 campaign. The decision by these international clients to return to Stockholm, transporting key talent and directors from across the globe, underscores the competitive edge of the studio's technical facilities and its full-service "concept-to-render" pipeline.

A Destination for Digital Excellence

The Stockholm facility is one of the leading MoCap stages in the world, offering a sophisticated environment where technical precision meets creative comfort. By providing a full-service ecosystem, including character scanning, real-time pre-visualization, and integrated animation, Goodbye Kansas allows AAA developers to capture complex performances that are ready for immediate integration into their game engines.

"There is a reason why the world's biggest studios fly across continents to work with us in Stockholm," says Anton Söderhäll, Executive Producer. "It's not just about the cameras or the floor space; it's about the professional collaborative and 'frictionless' experience we provide. AAA productions are incredibly complex, and our clients trust us to handle their most ambitious performance sequences with a level of professionalism and care that is rare in this industry. We don't just capture data; we help them translate the emotional core of their characters into the digital world."

Strategic Momentum

For Goodbye Kansas, these returning orders represent more than just revenue; they signify a "flight to quality" within the gaming industry. As AAA budgets become tighter and timelines are even more critical, developers are gravitating toward partners who can guarantee delivery at the highest level of fidelity in the utmost cost-efficient way.

"Seeing our partnerships evolve into long-term, recurring collaborations is a testament to our strategic direction," says Thomas Lindgren, CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group. "Repeat business from such high-caliber clients validates our investment in world-class facilities and our team's ability to deliver consistent excellence. This combined with the fact that Goodbye Kansas delivered five trailers and parts to other trailers for the nominees at the latest Game Awards sends a clear signal to the market that Stockholm is a global capital for the next generation of gaming."

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lindgren, Acting CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group

E-mail: thomas.lindgren@goodbyekansas.com

Direct: +46 70 591 3056

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content and develops solutions for visual effects (VFX), animation, game trailers and In-Game. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as customers. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Bergs Securities as Certified Adviser.

www.goodbyekansasgroup.com