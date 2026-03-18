Summa Defence Oyj: Inside Information: Summa Defence and a European NATO Member State Sign EUR 35 Million Supply Agreement

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement, inside information 18.3.2026 at 15.30 EET

Inside Information: Summa Defence and NATO Member State Sign EUR 35 Million Supply Agreement

Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary company Lännen Tractors Oy has signed a significant agreement with a European NATO member state. The agreement is a confirmation of the negotiations announced on 4 November 2025 and concerns the delivery of NATO compatible Lännen 8800M-DF multipurpose machines.

The total value of the contract is EUR 35 million and will be added to the order book in the first half of 2026. The delivery also includes comprehensive spareparts packages as well as a commitment to provide- commissioning and maintenance training.

Deliveries will take place during 2026, 2027, and 2028. Since November 2025, Lännen

Tractors Oy has initiated measures to increase its production capacity in order to meet the growing demand in the defence sector.

In line with Summa Defence's strategy, Lännen's 8800M-DF represents dual-use products that have a strong foothold in the maintenance of critical civil infrastructure and have also been further developed for defence sector.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Timo Huttunen, Interim CEO

Tel: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.