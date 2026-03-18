ATEME VERIFIED FOR YOUTUBE LIVE

Paris, March 18, 2026 - Ateme (Euronext - FR0011992700), a global leader in video compression software, announced that its Ateme Encoding products & services are now included in YouTube's Live verified encoders list, including support for SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) output as part of the certification.

This validation confirms that TITAN meets YouTube's technical and performance requirements for reliable, high-quality live streaming workflows using SRT contribution. Ateme enables creators and content owner to securely and efficiently deliver low-latency live content to YouTube over unmanaged networks, with enhanced resilience, and secure transmission.

Ateme's live encoding and processing technologies are designed to operate in the most demanding live production environments-on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS-offering advanced compression efficiency, industry leading video quality across all major codecs including AV1, as well as features such as HDR support and low-latency streaming.

Ateme's TITAN solution notably powers the live encoding to YouTube for CazéTV, the Brazilian YouTube channel which hosted 5 of the 10 most viewed live events on YouTube.

"We are proud to receive the official YouTube seal of approval for our TITAN encoding solution" said François Guilleautot, Head of New Media at Ateme. "This milestone is a testament to our commitment to making the best video quality available to all customers in the live streaming industry."

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

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